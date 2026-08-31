Dehli Baptist Church to present Judgement House this fall

CUBA, Mo. – Delhi Baptist Church in Cuba, Mo., is preparing to present a Judgement House again this fall. The walkthrough drama portrays real-life situations and the consequences of personal choices, with the goal of sharing the message of salvation through Jesus Christ. Organizers say the presentation is designed for all ages, including those who may not regularly attend church. Last year’s event drew 305 attendees, while 29 people made professions of faith in Christ and two rededicated their lives.

Pastor Joe Bruno of Delhi Baptist Church said, “Our greatest desire is to see lives changed by the gospel. Judgement House is more than a drama. It’s an opportunity for people to hear a message of hope and salvation through Jesus Christ in a personal way.”

The church is inviting congregations, youth groups, families, and community members from across the region to attend this year’s presentation. Organizers also encourage churches to invite friends and neighbors who may not otherwise have an opportunity to hear the gospel in this setting.

This year’s production will be held at Meramac Baptist Retreat Center, 243 Hwy AA, Steelville, MO 65565 on Oct. 17, 23 and 24, from 6-8pm.

Please contact Karen Stockley at 573-810-3618 for reservations or further information.