Church mission team serves in rural Guatemala

GUATEMALA – Distributing food, water filters, a stove and leading a Vacation Bible School were activities of a mission team from South Haven Baptist in Springfield to a rural Guatemala community.

Eleven team members, consisting of upper level high school students, college students, and adults traveled to Los Dora Filadelphia, Guatemala, June 6-13, according to the church’s Next Gen pastor, John Blackford.

They partnered with Clubhouse Guatemala and visited families suggested by local church with the Clubhouse organization. Los Dora Filadelfia is an hour south of the nation’s capital city, Guatemala City.

“In the mornings, we delivered 40 food kits which will supply each family groceries for one to two weeks, and delivered two water filters whoich will give them clean water for six months. We also installed a stove in one home, so they don’t have to cook over an indoor open fire in the house without ventilation. The stove gives a healthier environment,” Blackford said.

On one food kit distribution, one woman was led to salvation in Christ by the team.

Blackford said in the afternoons, they facilitated Vacation Bible School with 60 to 100 children coming for this activity each day.

“At Bible school, the students shared Bible stories, and and we acted them out. We also had crafts and games. At the tail end of each Bible school, Clubhouse provided a meal for each child, as another blessing for each family,” Blackford said.

He said the community is an impoverished one, with houses having dirt floors and tin roofs. Farm animals –including chickens and donkeys – shared the homes.

The local churches that suggested the families to be reached were planning to conduct follow-up visits.

“We prayed Psalm 96:3 over the trip and the community (‘Declare His glory among the nations, His wonders among all peoples’). It’s a joy to see the young adults on mission to the nations.

“Most of the people knew of God or Jesus, They had a Catholic view of Christianity and knew of God or Jesus in a transactional way (If I do this for Him, He will do this for me). We wanted to get to the root problem of sin and the solution of salvation through Jesus’ death,” Blackford said.