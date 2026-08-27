At least 176 Christians killed or imprisoned in Iran; watching Gospel TV criminalized

TEHRAN (BP) – Dozens of Christians are among those killed and imprisoned amid rising persecution in Iran, Texas-based Iran Alive Ministries told Baptist Press, citing cases from among its underground church network in Iran.

In one of its latest moves against evangelism, the Iranian government blacklisted religious broadcasts and as of July, criminalized listening to such broadcasts, several religious persecution watchdog groups reported, including Open Doors U.S.

At least 33 ministers serving with Iran Alive were killed within the past few months, Iran Alive founder Hormoz Shariat told Baptist Press Aug. 20. Among 131 others arrested, 14 are currently imprisoned, with some on death row.

“This is just a snap picture of the people connected to Iran Alive,” Shariat said in its latest webinar. “There are so many other Christians who have been killed, who’ve been arrested.”

Many of those arrested, 114, are unaccounted for, the ministry said, while four are facing prosecution but have been able to evade arrest. Among others, two have been released under surveillance and one is under house arrest. Eight have been released, Shariat reported, citing sources on the ground in Iran.

Alive provided to Baptist Press names of 20 among the persecuted, including four who are deceased, but names were not available for 156. The deaths followed widespread civilian protests in January that resulted in the government killing an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 civilians.

But many Muslims are still converting to Christianity there, Shariat said, citing 5,849 salvations in 2026 through Iran Alive Ministries alone and estimating substantially more.

“This new generation rising up as leaders, they are on fire for the Lord,” Shariat said of those attending his latest leadership training. “With the miserable life that they have in Iran, the heavens are open. God is at work.”

Shariat described the government criminalization of Christianity as a blessing, referencing Matthew 5:10.

“The government is not happy, but we are happy because God’s kingdom is expanding and advancing,” Shariat said. “The government never liked us, but now, according to Islamic law, Iranian law, I am officially a criminal. Our staff are officially criminals, and that’s an honor.”

The church is expanding as those in need can only find hope in Christ, Shariat said. Many Christians had hoped President Trump would prevail against the Iranian regime when the U.S. launched a war on the country six months ago, or that a new government would rise up, Shariat said.

“They had hoped on men for the last few months,” he said. “The only hope that is left for them is Jesus Christ. Every man who promised them to do something, they have let them down, but Jesus hasn’t. … That’s why we see more salvations at this time than ever before.

Imprisoned Christians continue to spread the Gospel, Shariat said, Iran Alive continues to broadcast the Gospel, and many continue to listen.

“Christian prisoners consider prison as their place of ministry,” Shariat said, “and they are leading many people to Christ.”

The reports come as the U.S. government announced new sanctions against Iran Aug. 24, with President Donald Trump threatening an “economic D-Day” there.

Already, inflation is at 65.8 percent or higher, 41 million individuals are unemployed, 233,000 jobs typically held by women have been removed from the job market, 25 percent of the country is suffering mental conditions including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, the ministry said, announcing a new trauma care initiative.

“Please pray for these people. You have the authority to use the name of Jesus,” Shariat said. “Use that (authority) and pray for the prisoners.”

Open Doors ranks Iran as the 10th most difficult country for Christians on its 2026 World Watch List of the 50 top countries for Christian persecution, citing Islamic oppression and dictatorial paranoia.