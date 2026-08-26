Six steps can help eliminate confusion for the unchurched in your worship services

We almost can’t help ourselves. When we gather with a group of friends or people who share something in common, we often start talking in a way that excludes others.

We don’t mean to leave others out, but if someone else happened to hear our conversation, they’d likely have no idea what we were talking about.

If we wanted to invite them into the discussion, we’d work to explain ourselves and try to make it all understandable. We might start with the basics, using common words and phrases. We’d simplify everything and try to correct any large misunderstandings they may have.

That’s an issue with Christianity in the U.S. People have assumptions about what we believe in the church, but those outside our congregations often have no way to know the truth because they can’t understand us.

Even if they were to visit our services, they’re likely to leave just as confused as when they walked in or possibly even more so.

In the recent Lifeway Research study of religiously unaffiliated Americans, many said they didn’t understand how Christians speak or what we mean by what we say in church.

More than 2 in 5 (42%) American nones, those who select “none of the above” on religious identification surveys, say they don’t understand the language of most churches, including 16% who strongly agree. Fewer (37%) disagree, while 9% aren’t sure and 11% say they haven’t heard what churches say.

Additionally, most unaffiliated Americans (57%) say the language Christians use about their beliefs doesn’t relate to things they care about, including 26% who strongly agree. Around a quarter disagree (26%), and 17% aren’t sure.

Essentially, many people whom churches are trying to reach with the gospel say they don’t understand what churches are trying to say. And even when they do understand some, they don’t believe the message is relevant to them.

6 steps to eliminate confusion

Here are six steps you can take to eliminate confusion for unchurched Americans who enter your worship services.

1. Assume non-Christians are listening

Maybe someone is new to town and thought about giving church a try. They could stumble across your livestream and be looking for hope.

You don’t have to plan everything around the possibility that a non-Christian would hear it. But start with the general assumption: There’s someone listening who doesn’t know Jesus or what any of this church stuff is about.

2. Listen to your service with a lost person in mind

Once you’ve made that assumption, go back and evaluate your own service with that potential non-Christian in mind. What might intrigue them? What might be confusing?

If you have a friend or family member who isn’t a Christian or even know a Christian from a different denominational tradition than your own, ask them if they would be willing to give you their perspective.

3. Limit your assumptions

We all make assumptions about what the people around us understand. I once made a passing mention to my Sunday School class about the ark of the covenant “melting the face off of a Nazi.”

Most of my Gen X and older millennial class immediately understood the Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark reference, but one couple had no idea and were thoroughly confused.

When addressing the congregation, make as few assumptions about shared knowledge as possible. You don’t want to alienate a first-time guest by assuming everyone listening understands all you’re saying. The research says non-Christians don’t.

4. Avoid unnecessary jargon

One of the easiest changes to make is clarifying our announcements. Don’t assume everyone knows what your “Helping Hands” offering goes toward.

If you’re speaking to the whole congregation, don’t invite children to go to the “Growing With God Time.” Ask if kids would like to go to a service especially designed for them. Skip the “Warriors for God” label and encourage men to come to your monthly men’s ministry dinner.

During the children’s service or the men’s dinner, you can use your specific name, but don’t confuse people with it during the primary worship service.

As an aside, keep the cute names off your signage. Visitors want to know where they can find the main worship center, the restrooms, and the children’s and student areas. Don’t make it hard for them by referring to those places by uncommon titles.

5. Explain key terms

Help your audience understand your terms, especially if they are key theological concepts.

That’s not to say you never use words like “propitiation” or “sovereignty,” but it does mean you take the time to define them.

It could be as simple as saying, “In the sermon today, we’re going to talk about ‘sanctification.’ By that we mean, growing in your faith, maturing as a Christian, or becoming more like Jesus.”

We want people to leave understanding as much as possible and recognizing how Jesus matters to them in this life and the next.

6. Preemptively answer potential questions

Hopefully, as non-Christians leave your service, they’ll have lots to consider. But if you can publicly address some of the questions they may be asking privately, all the better.

Answer questions the sermon may have raised. “You might be wondering what this passage about the children of Israel wandering in the wilderness has to do with your life today…”

Help them know what they should do next. “Maybe you’re curious about the next step you should take to get more information about this church. Meet me in the lobby after the service. I’d love to share that with you.”

As you think through the service and the sermon through the eyes of a non-Christian visitor, ask the Holy Spirit to bring to mind questions that may pop up in their minds.

We want to communicate clearly and effectively so everyone who hears our services comes away with understanding. Let Christ be the stumbling block, not our communication style.

This article originally appeared at research.lifeway.com.