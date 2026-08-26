FBC Lebanon to host well-known apologist Frank Turek

LEBANON – Well-known Christian apologist Frank Turek will make an appearance at First Baptist Church, Lebanon, Sept. 20, for a presentation and Q&A discussion.

According to promotional materials from FBC Lebanon, “Turek is a Christian apologist, author, and speaker known for helping people understand the evidence for Christianity and confidently engage with questions about faith, truth, and culture. He is the founder and president of CrossExamined.org, a ministry dedicated to equipping students and adults to know why they believe what they believe. Frank is the author of several books, including I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist, and has spoken at universities, churches, and conferences across the country.”

Turek will speak at FBC, Lebanon, at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20. To learn more about the event, or to get tickets, visit https://subsplash.com/fbclebanon/lb/ev/+y63hvrs.