Faithriders lead bikers to Jesus

Dakota Baptist Convention built the evangelistic ministry at Sturgis with the primary support of Georgia Southern Baptists and the North American Mission Board. Black Hills area churches housed volunteers, hosted pancake breakfasts, a “clean and sober” camp for bkers and more.

Activities also included a national 30-day pre-event prayer emphasis, (plus during- and post-event prayer) and follow-up of those who said they submitted their lives to Jesus’ authority.

“This [the Sturgis ministry] is one of the best things that ever happened in the Dakotas,” Hamilton said last week. “Typically pioneer areas never have that level of impact. The Lord just arranged things where the Dakota Baptist Convention could have something birthed in it that could impact the nation and beyond.”

F.A.I.T.H. Riders, a Southern Baptist ministry housed in local churches, was first involved in Sturgis a year or two after the ministry started. It’s an organization that has grown from two couples in 2002 in Florida to 420 chapters across the nation today.

When Hamilton left for a new ministry in Alaska in 2019, the state convention withdrew from the Sturgis ministry to focus on in-state ministry. In its 14-year history at Sturgis, Dakota Baptists recorded at least 54,000 Gospel conversations and 10,647 professions of faith in Jesus.

F.A.I.T.H. Riders soon took over the effort.

They also began to use the Sturgis model in other places – like Daytona Bike Week in Florida (each March), Myrtle Beach Bike Week in South Carolina (each May), Lone Star Rally in Galveston, Texas, (each November) and over the late September/early October weekends, at Smoky Mountain Bike Weeks in Maryville, Tenn., and Bikes, Blues and BBQs in Rogers/Eureka Springs, Ark.

These in addition to local evangelism ministries across the nation.

At Sturgis this year, F.A.I.T.H. Riders reported a total of 1,892 Gospel-centered conversations and 209 people who “made Jesus their boss.” The total for their last six years at Sturgis: 10,089 Gospel conversations and 1,132 professions of faith in Jesus.

F.A.I.T.H. Riders’ name is an acronym for Forgiveness, Available, Impossible, Turn, and Heaven. Its scriptural watchword: 2 Peter 3:9. Its motto: No one left behind.

At the top of the homepage on its website – faithriders.com – the non-profit organization self-identifies as “A motorcycle ministry passionate about sharing Christ with the world. As the Lord inspires practical ministry opportunities, we are diligent to share the Good News of the salvation message of Jesus Christ to every person we encounter.”

Phillip Cook has been national director since 2024 of what is not a motorcycle club, but a ministry that utilizes members’ shared interest in motorcycles and in evangelism.

“Our plan is just continuing our efforts until we feel the Lord is moving our efforts elsewhere,” Cook said last week when asked about the organization’s future plans. “As of now we don’t see that happening.”