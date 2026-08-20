Missouri Missions Offering supports stronger families, Christian education

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Philippians 1:5: “… because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 13-20.

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

From a Parking Lot to a Home: Missouri Baptist Children’s Home

For months, Victoria and her son lived in their car, seeking the relative safety of parking lots. Fearing she might lose her child, Victoria turned to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Homes’ Stronger Family Services (SFS), which provides trauma-informed support to keep at-risk families safely together.

The SFS team provided relentless advocacy, bridging the gap from homelessness to hope. By Christmas, Victoria moved into her own home. This MMO-supported miracle was made possible by believers fulfilling the mandate to be the hands and feet of Christ, transforming biblical compassion into tangible action for a stable future.

Pray for:

• Stability and safety for SFS families

• Wisdom by the SFS staff as they seek to keep families together

Critical Thinking and Christian Education: Center Cross Academy

Center Cross Academy (CCA) is an answer to prayer for Charles and Shirl Sills. They wanted their daughter, Michelle, to have a Christian high school education, but there were no options in their county in eastern Missouri until CCA opened their doors to high school students.

Shirl says “the classes are uniquely tailored” to each student’s needs, and Michelle has thrived under the guidance of teachers like Mrs. Heeb, who helped Michelle’s grade rise from a D to an A in just one quarter.

At CCA, students learn critical thinking through a biblical lens so that they might navigate the lies of the world and live victoriously in Christ.

Pray for:

• God to provide the right people as CCA hires additional teachers

• At least 10 new freshmen for the 2026-27 school year.