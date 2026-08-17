Only a quarter of Americans attend church weekly, State of the Bible reports

PHILADELPHIA (BP) – Only a quarter of Americans attend church weekly, the same percentage as a year ago, the American Bible Society (ABS) said Aug. 13 in its latest release.

But the number of those who attend at least once every six months has grown by 8 million, representing a 4 percent drop in those who very rarely or never attend, the ABS said in releasing the fifth chapter of the State of the Bible. That increase was driven by a 2-point drop in those who never attend church – down to 37 percent from 39 percent – and a 2-point decline in those who attend less than once a year, down to 13 percent from 15 percent.

Evangelicals registered the best attendance, with 66 percent attending at least once monthly, researchers said. Half of evangelicals are classified as practicing Christians, meaning they attend church at least monthly and strongly agree that their religious faith is “very important” to them. That compares to a third of Historical Black Protestants and 14 percent of Mainland Protestants.

Just over half of all Christians, 51 percent, attend church less than monthly, with 49 percent attending at least once or more each month. Generationally, 54 percent of Gen X Christians attend at least monthly; while women outpace men with 51 percent of women registering monthly attendance, compared to 46 percent of men.

Attendance is seen as a key parameter of church health, also gauged by attendees’ spiritual vitality and their perceived impact of church leadership on their spiritual development.

While researchers found a majority of churchgoers are satisfied with the way their church equips and ministers to them, researchers define churchgoers as those who attend at least once every six months, a minimum of just twice annually.

ABS voiced encouragement with its findings.

“It’s encouraging to see that a majority of churchgoers in America are satisfied with how their church is serving and equipping them for their daily walks of faith,” said John Plake, ABS chief innovation officer and State of the Bible chief editor. “We also see a consistent pattern that healthy churches keep the Bible at their core.”