A new generation is looking for something more

The Fall 2026 semester presents an extraordinary opportunity to reach students who are just arriving on college campuses across Missouri.

Through orientation events, involvement fairs, athletic connections, residence hall outreach, and a variety of other new-student initiatives, our 30 campus ministries will have the opportunity to connect with thousands of young adults as they begin one of the most significant new chapters of their lives.

Even before the semester begins, we’re seeing encouraging signs from this summer.

Campus missionaries are reporting an increase in spiritual conversations. Students are actively sharing their faith. New Bible studies are being planned and launched. Students are taking meaningful steps toward Christ. At the same time, our local Southern Baptist churches are deepening their partnerships with our collegiate ministries across the state, and new doors are opening through relationships with campus administrators, coaches, and community leaders.

There is a growing sense that God is creating opportunities across our campuses.

Of course, opportunity brings responsibility.

If more students are asking questions about faith and more young Christians are stepping into leadership, then we must be prepared to disciple and spiritually pour into them well. Across our ministries, staff capacity, student follow-up, leadership development, and sustainable ministry systems remain some of our greatest challenges. Reaching students is vital but along with that we must equip them, in conjunction with our churches, to become mature disciples of Christ, planted and serving in a local church. This is our campus ministry’s ultimate goal.

The question before us is not whether college students are interested in spiritual things.

They abundantly are.

In fact, many of our campus missionaries would tell you there is a growing openness among students to conversations about faith, purpose, identity, and truth. Young adults are searching for something worth building their lives around.

The question is whether churches, church leaders, campus ministries, and campus missionaries will be ready to meet them when they come.

As the fall semester begins, there is every reason to be hopeful.

Student leaders are stepping up and taking ownership of ministry. There is unprecedented opportunity to engage a new generation of freshmen. Evangelistic momentum is growing across our campuses. Churches are partnering together in meaningful ways. Community leaders and campus administrators are opening doors that create new opportunities for gospel engagement.

The opportunity before us is significant.

A generation of young people is searching for truth, purpose, and something worth giving their lives to. At the same time, a generation of young Christian leaders is discovering that God can use them to make a difference on their campuses, in their churches, and throughout their communities.

Our task is simple:

To faithfully proclaim the gospel, make disciples, develop the next generation of leaders, connect students to local churches, and help them take their next faithful step with Christ.

The opportunity is great. The responsibility is real. And by God’s grace, we believe this fall could be one of the most impactful semesters yet for collegiate ministry across Missouri.