FIRST-PERSON: Cultural insanity invades the WNBA

Sometimes the easiest way to expose a bad idea is simply to take it seriously. For years, the transgender movement has promoted a false distinction between biological sex and gender identity that has become commonplace in society. Consequently, the intrusion of men into female spaces, whether it be bathrooms, athletic competitions, or beauty contests, is left to the whims of individuals and their chosen identities. All of this is perfectly normal, or so we are told. The absurdity of such thinking is obvious, yet many are afraid to speak out.

Until recently, that is.

Last week, former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom shocked the world when he stated his intention of entering the 2027 WNBA Draft. The 34-year-old, 6-foot-10 veteran played eleven seasons professionally, averaging 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Now, he wants another opportunity to step on the court – this time in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Not long after Freedom’s announcement, another former NBA player, Royce White, waded into the fray. As a former first-round draft pick, White seemingly joined the protest to intentionally expose the reckless logic behind the whole gender identity scam. Currently, the WNBA’s position on eligibility is that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the [league].” Nothing wrong here. But if the same league is unwilling to limit the definition of a woman to biological realities, these words are not worth the paper they are written on.

Sports commentator Bob Costas weighed in with refreshing common sense. “There is a reason why the high school champions don’t compete with the college champions,” he said. “There is a reason why no trans-man who was once a woman and become a man has ever competed successfully with men in the Olympics.

“If Caitlin Clark could play in the NBA, everybody would applaud it,” he continued, but everyone would see the absurdity if a mediocre NBA player went to the WNBA and “started averaging 40 points a game.” While stressing that transgender people deserve dignity and respect, Costas concluded, “Common sense is not transphobic.”

Indeed.

These questions were not born last week, though. In July, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham sparked controversy by simply saying, “I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” Her observation hardly seems radical. Yet, days later, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve protested by wearing a “Trans Kids Belong” shirt on the sidelines.

Claiming to value and protect women without being able to clearly define what women are is a blatant contradiction. Strangely, many of the most ardent feminist voices remain silent. The champions of Title IXrightly celebrated the distinctions between the sexes as important and valuable. These modern reinterpretations of gender, however, jeopardize every previous gain.

If the roles were reversed, and these were women pretending to be men, how many do you think could earn a spot on an NBA roster? Women’s basketball exists because the physical differences between the sexes are undeniable.

Are these conversations really necessary? Or are they just more evidence of our cultural unwillingness to embrace common sense? Freedom and White have exposed the inconsistency by following the argument to its logical conclusion.

Thankfully, the Bible speaks with refreshing clarity about these matters. Every human being possesses innate, immeasurable worth because God created each of us in His image (Genesis 1:26-28). Cruelty, hatred, and mockery of those who suffer from gender dysphoria is not a Christian virtue. God calls believers to love our neighbors even when we strongly disagree with them (Matthew 22:39).

Doing so does not, however, compel us to be untruthful. Jesus affirmed that from the beginning, God made human beings male and female (Matthew 19:4-5). Both the unique roles for the sexes (Genesis 2:18-25) and the gender specific curses that followed humanity’s fall (Genesis 3:16-19) reflect God’s purposeful design for men and women. Rebelling against the gender of our birth is akin to mocking the image of God that is stamped on every human soul. Biology confirms what Scripture so plainly declares. Despite being equally valuable, men and women are not biologically identical.

Our culture increasingly forces objective truth to yield to the personal preferences and feelings of individuals. Such confusion is simply not sustainable. Truth is not hateful because someone finds it offensive. Neither does compassion become loving when it demands dismissing reality. Calling good evil or evil good is never the Christian thing to do (Isaiah 5:20).

Adam Dooley is pastor of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn. He writes at adamdooley.org. His article also appeared on Baptist Press.