Missouri Missions Offering supports FAITH Riders, summer missions

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Philippians 1:5: “… because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 13-20.

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

FAITH Riders Share the Gospel: Prayer & Evangelism Grants

Jayme Milam is the director of Fellowship Baptist Church FAITH Riders Chapter 408. His chapter led a gospel outreach event during the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo., that was funded by a Prayer & Evangelism Grant. To enter a drawing for a minibike, participants each listened to a three-minute gospel presentation. One hundred sixty people heard the gospel, and 32 responded with professions of faith.

One participant was a child diagnosed with cancer. Members of Fellowship Baptist had been faithfully praying for him but had never met him. After hearing the gospel, he gave his life to Christ.

Pray for:

• Growth of FAITH Riders so that more people hear the gospel and believe

• More churches to utilize Prayer & Evangelism Grants

Gospel Mentorships Yield Fruit: Summer Missions

“I love mentoring young people,” says Paul Reams, missions strategist at Black River Baptist Association (BRBA). It’s that mentorship that makes Reams’s internship for mbCollegiate’s summer missionaries so effective. In fact, incoming interns request a spot at BRBA, and six former interns have returned to continue ministry under Reams’s guidance.

God’s work is evident not only in the mentorships but in the work. Interns help run the association’s summer camp, assist VBS programs, and support other church events. Since Reams began hosting interns, camp attendance has grown from fewer than 200 to around 500 campers. Over the four years of camp, they saw 125 professions of faith.

Pray for:

• Financing and vision-casting to churches for missions, mentoring, and discipleship

• Mentorships across the state, so interns give their all and receive the best from their mentors