Special needs ministry produces spiritual fruit at FBC Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The “Shepherd’s Flock” at First Baptist Church of Springfield is reaching special needs adults for Christ, and three of them were recently baptized. Two more are awaiting baptism. One of the staff/caretakers for the special needs individual has been saved and baptized, as well.

Sandra Cooper leads the Shepherd’s Flock class, which she has been doing for about three years. She said they are all very loving people. She calls them “kids”, but they are adults ranging in age from 30-80. There are about 35 “kids” and their staff who attend most Sundays.

First Baptist’s interim pastor, Harold Williams, said, “We try not to push them to be saved and baptized. But at the right time, the seeds that Sandra has planted, begin to bear fruit.”

He and the church administrator, Tim Garten, support Sandra with lots of encouragement. They also helped the group share their testimonies of accepting Jesus on video, which was then shown to the congregation before the baptisms. Williams said they didn’t tell the members how to share their testimony, but they let them share their salvation stories themselves.

Cooper said they like to begin the weekly class by sharing some blessings from the past week. Then they have the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, they go over their weekly Bible verses, and they have a “memory word” that they take home each week. They end the class with prayer requests and prayers. Cooper said they like to take something home with them to remember the Bible lesson and the verses.

The lessons are based on the Bible, and they love to go through the stories in the books that they have in the classroom. These stories rhyme, and the “kids” really like that, Cooper added.

Pastor Williams baptized one of the “kids” in a worship service on Sunday, June 28. He said he had a little help in the baptistery since the man was over six feet tall. When the man came up out of the water, the Shepherd’s Flock erupted in applause and shouts of praise. One of the caretakers was also baptized along with some others, and he said it was a great day.

Two of the Shepherd’s Flock class members were baptized during the Sunday school hour.

Williams said the church is rebounding. It is in the downtown Springfield area, and the neighborhood has changed, and they do not have the attendance they had in year’s past. But he seems pleased that they are reaching people while they are searching for a permanent senior pastor. The Shepherd’s Flock ministry seems to be very productive right now.

Cooper added, “I have a passion for it. I try to do something every day to help the class. These ‘kids’ love to have a hug when they see you.” She and Pastor Williams said students will sometimes interrupt the lesson time if they see someone they know, and that is ok. He added, they try to let the students initiate talk about baptism. They are careful to counsel them before baptism. Williams said that Cooper really knows how to communicate effectively with this group of students.

So, for the special needs “kids” in the Shepherd’s Flock, the gospel is proclaimed and is bearing spiritual fruit.