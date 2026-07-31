Resolutions must be submitted before MBC meeting

JEFFERSON CITY – According to MBC Bylaws, resolutions for the MBC Annual Meeting must be submitted in writing to the Committee on Resolutions at least 60 days prior to the first session of the annual meeting. The deadline is August 28.

The annual meeting is October 26-27 at the St. Charles Convention Center in Saint Charles, MO.

Persons submitting resolutions must certify that they are messengers. The author of any resolution may address the Committee on Resolutions during its deliberations. No person may submit more than three resolutions per year, according to MBC Bylaw 6, H.

When submitting resolutions, messengers are to include the following information: the title of the resolution, the date submitted, the messenger’s name, address, phone number, email address, the name of the church represented, the church address, the church phone, and the church email.

Serving on the 2026 MBC Committee on Resolutions are: Jonathon Woodyard, First Baptist Church, Bolivar (chair); Beth Atchison, Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield; Rich Bitterman, First Baptist Church, Galena; Aaron Lumpkin, Church of the Redeemer, St. Louis; and Eric Turner, Prince Avenue Baptist Church, Hannibal.

Resolutions should be sent either by email to pjeffries@mobaptist.org or by mail to Resolutions Committee, Missouri Baptist Convention, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101-3215.