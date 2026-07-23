Physical therapy training opens doors to share the gospel in Nigeria, Thailand

by Chris Doyle/IMB

In a village in Thailand, a pastor’s wife knows how to safely move a stroke survivor’s arm. Sue Papen, a physical therapist, taught her, as well as other church leaders and national partners, a simple range of motion exercises.

Amy Sanderson led a similar training during a Baptist convention retreat in Nigeria. “We gave a half-day stroke-care workshop that helped them recognize signs of stroke victims, know when to go to the hospital, and also offered gentle exercises for arms and legs,” she said.

Both Papen and Sanderson are International Mission Board missionaries who serve as health strategies coaches and use physical therapy as a source for sharing the gospel where other forms of evangelism are not accepted.

“Physical therapy isn’t on most people’s radar for missions, but there’s a huge need everywhere,” Papen said. “Urban or rural, developed or not, many people simply don’t know it exists.”

Healthcare missions have proven to be effective when medical missionaries come alongside field workers, church planters and national partners to help reach the lost in all areas of the world. Though most think of doctors, dentists and nurses, which are greatly needed, physical therapy is another healthcare profession that is having great results.

“Physical therapy gives us repeated, long-term contact with people, which is perfect for discipleship,” Sanderson said. She explained that a therapist sees the same patient weekly for months, providing continual opportunities to build relationships, share Scripture and to pray regularly with patients.

The response from national ministry partners in Nigeria and Thailand has been a success. “We taught local partners simple, repeatable skills, such as blood-pressure checks and basic exercises for the elderly, so they can serve and then share the gospel,” Papen explained.

Sanderson said she received a text request a week after the “stroke-care” workshop: “I lost the handouts. Can you send them again?” This is a testament to how the training lingered in the pastors’ minds and, ultimately, enhances churches’ outreach.

In northern Thailand, a small Baptist congregation identified a surge of stroke cases among their Buddhist neighbors. After a one-day training led by Papen and her coworker Jeri Whitfield, a church member started to visit with a neighbor and help her with mobility exercises, which open doors for prayer and gospel conversations.

These physical therapy workshops were also encouraging to caregivers and helped them see that their family members have worth.

Sanderson said a grandmother who once hid her disabled granddaughter now takes her everywhere after she experienced a church support group that offers physical therapy training.

Papen added, “When believers demonstrate good care, non-believers are more open to hearing the gospel.”

Sanderson regularly mentors 130 physical therapy students at a Christian hospital. She weaves faith into the curriculum, shaping a new generation of “health and hope” ambassadors who will serve both as clinicians and gospel witnesses.

“PT students often fear evangelism,” Sanderson said. “We show them it can be as simple as a conversation while assisting a patient.”

The PT program offers students a chance to share their faith with other students, allowing them to grow in confidence. Sanderson said the students are receptive and find out sharing their faith doesn’t have to be intimidating.

“Students who have gospel conversations for the first time come back and say, ‘That was really fun,’” she said. “It becomes more natural for them when they can share with patients.”

The call is open to not only physical therapists but also occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists. Whether they are students or in full-time practice, opportunities are available globally, ranging from short-term missions through career missions for those yearning to share the gospel and serve beyond the clinic walls.

MedAdvance 2026 can be the launchpad. On August 13-15, at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, Florida, the IMB will host this annual medical missions event for all healthcare professionals to learn about opportunities to use their medical skills and Christian faith in making a lasting impact.

Sanderson and Papen will be among the many medical missionaries at MedAdvance who will speak during sessions and be available for one-on-one conversations during the three-day event.

“MedAdvance is a wonderful opportunity for anyone with a therapy background to come and hear stories about peoples and places around the world where the gospel is still not known,” Sanderson said. “We have lots of potential opportunities for people with therapy backgrounds to serve in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.”

“At MedAdvance, I’ll represent the Asia-Pacific Rim, sharing real stories, photos and videos of PT work on the field,” Papen said.

Anyone interested in medical missions and attending MedAdvance can register by visiting imb.org/medadvance. The deadline for registering is August 2.

Some names have been changed for security.

Chris Doyle writes for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.