SBU President Rick Melson accepts call to serve as president of Moody Bible Institute

SBU Trustees express gratitude for Melson’s five years of service, select Woodyard as interim president

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) — The Southwest Baptist University (SBU) Board of Trustees today announced that Rick Melson, the university’s 26th president, has accepted the call to become the next President of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill. Melson will continue serving as president of SBU until the week of Aug. 10, with the board initiating a comprehensive transition process to ensure continued momentum and stability.

SBU’s trustees also unanimously selected Jonathon Woodyard to serve as interim president beginning the week of Aug. 10. Woodyard currently serves as Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Chapel. More details about the transition plans will be determined in the weeks ahead.

Since assuming the presidency in September 2021, Melson has led Southwest Baptist University through a season of renewal marked by enrollment growth, strategic innovation, financial strengthening, fundraising success, expanded academic opportunities, a nd a renewed focus on student success and Christ-centered discipleship.

Joe Brand, Chair of the SBU Board of Trustees, expressed appreciation for Melson’s leadership and confidence in the university’s future.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we congratulate Dr. Melson on his election as President of Moody Bible Institute. While we will certainly miss his leadership, we celebrate God’s calling on his life and the influence he will have through one of the world’s most respected evangelical ministries,” Brand said. “President Melson has led Southwest Baptist University with vision, integrity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to our Christ -centered mission. Under his leadership, SBU has seen renewed momentum, improved financial health, increased enrollment, significant fundraising success, and renewed confidence in our future. We are deeply grateful for his faithful service and know that his impact on this university will be felt for many years to come.”

During his presidency, Melson worked alongside faculty, staff, trustees, alumni, churches, donors, and students to advance a student-first strategic vision that positioned the university for long-term flourishing. Among the many accomplishments during his tenure were:

Welcoming four consecutive record-setting incoming classes, culminating in more than 1,000 new students enrolling this past fall — reversing years of prior enrollment decline.

Developing and launching a comprehensive five-year strategic plan and a ten-year campus master plan.

Strengthening financial health and donor support, ending the 2026 fiscal year with a balanced budget and modest margin, and achieving the highest giving year in university history, with more than $8.96 million in gifts and $10.05 million in gifts and commitments.

Expanding academic offerings through SBU Worldwide and new graduate and online programs.

Successfully leading the university through its Higher Learning Commission reaffirmation with no findings or concerns.

Investing in campus life, student experience, spiritual life and chapel, and operational excellence across the university.

Reflecting on his time at SBU, Melson expressed deep appreciation for the SBU community.

“Serving as President of Southwest Baptist University has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. Tammy and I will forever cherish the relationships we have built and the extraordinary people who make this university so special,” Melson said. “God has done remarkable things over these past several years. Together we embraced a student-first vision, strengthened the university, celebrated meaningful milestones, and, most importantly, watched students grow in their faith, discover God’s calling, and prepare to impact the world for Jesus Christ.

“While leaving a community we love is not easy, Tammy and I believe the Lord has clearly called us to this new assignment. We leave with profound gratitude, tremendous affection for SBU, and complete confidence that God will continue to bless this university as it fulfills its mission of equipping students to be servant leaders who impact the world for Jesus Christ.”

The Board of Trustees emphasized that Southwest Baptist University is well-positioned for continued success.

“Dr. Melson has helped build a strong leadership team, established a clear strategic direction, and strengthened the university’s foundation,” said Brand. “We are confident that Southwest Baptist University is positioned for continued growth and mission fulfillment as we begin the search for our next president.”

Missouri Baptist Convention President Wesley Vance expressed gratitude for Melson’s service and for Woodyard’s interim leadership at the university.

“Missouri Baptist recognize the impact of Dr. Rick Melson during his tenure at Southwest Baptist University,” Vance said. “The realignment of programs for future growth, the repositioning of the esteemed Doctor of Physical Therapy program to the Springfield Campus, and the renewed focus on Christ-centered education has created an energy and excitement across the student body. I have no doubt that the interim leadership of Dr. Jonathan Woodyard, a renowned leader in his own right, will continue to propel SBU into greater days ahead.”