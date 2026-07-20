Disaster Relief ministers in Kansas City during FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY – It was hard to miss the news about FIFA coming to Kansas City for the World Cup this summer. Fortunately, Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) was among the agencies seeking to minister in Kansas City during the FIFA soccer World Cup activities.

A minimum of two chaplains spent about a week each in Kansas City through July 12. For the first week, June 15-21, the teams were joined by a dozen Missouri DR college interns. In addition to accompanying the chaplains, the interns also assisted with laundry trailers from Oklahoma and Kansas/Nebraska and helped with meal preparation.

“We have 241 volunteers trained in chaplaincy and they are committed to deployments when possible’ said MODR chaplain coordinator Joe Dayringer. “We cover the gamut of callouts: chainsaw, flood recovery, fire recovery, assessment, nationally and internationally. They provide care, compassion, and prayer for Missouri disaster relief volunteers, and disaster survivors. Chaplains are guided by Ephesians 2:10 as we attempt to be the hands and feet of Jesus when we are led by the Holy Spirit in His name.”

A post on Facebook from the Clay-Platte Baptist Association stated: “It’s not every day that the FIFA World Cup comes to your doorstep. In fact, opportunities like this are incredibly rare, and we’re grateful for the chance to serve in Kansas City during such a historic moment. For Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, this is a unique kind of response — not a disaster response, but a “non-disaster” response. Even so, it reflects the heart of what we do: showing up to serve people in times of great need and high demand.

“During the World Cup, countless individuals will be working long hours behind the scenes to help keep fans, guests, and communities safe. It is a true blessing for MODR to come alongside those workers, offering practical support and encouragement as they carry out that important responsibility. We’re thankful for this opportunity to serve our neighbors, our city, and those who are serving others so faithfully.”

Although The FIFA World Cup is not a disaster scenario, the chaplains were still ministering in the Kansas City area, which included some international ministry opportunities, with the world literally coming to Kansas City. One popular gathering area was in Kansas City’s Power and Light District, where it is reported over 150 countries have been represented in the more than 60,000 visit head count.

The first week, the chaplains visited one site behind a low-income family housing facility, where a trail connected a Raytown parking area with the stadium. They offered water, tracts, bibles, and prayer to all who would take them as they walked the trail. Two collegiate DR team members were even there one day when a car of Argentine soccer fans pulled up and the two could practice their Spanish with the Argentines, who appreciated communication in their language.

Other times, the chaplain teams partnered with several existing food ministries and again offered the spiritual items and the prayers. At one food ministry site, the chaplains made over 90 ministry contacts in under two hours, even though time didn’t allow all those present to be reached.

Of course, there were several challenges in getting to the Power and Light District where the bulk of international fans were meeting, including the inability to park a 16-foot trailer in the area. Other obstacles included FIFA and city rules; occupied parking lots, and heavy traffic volume.

While the goal is still to reach the world for Christ, early chaplain teams were reminded – and still took advantage of – spiritual conversations whenever and wherever the opportunity allowed.