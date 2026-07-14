One Great Day!

Each October, we gather at the annual meeting of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) to enjoy fellowship, hear reports, listen to sermons, worship, and conduct business. This year, we’ll be together in St. Charles (Oct. 26-27), and based on who will be preaching and leading in worship, I can assure you it will be a wonderful couple of days! Does that pique your interest?

After enjoying my first MBC annual meeting in 2023, I initiated a series of conversations about how we might add something intentionally evangelistic to the annual meeting schedule. Think about it: For two solid days we’re blessed with hundreds of pastors and ministry leaders, all meeting in the exact same location, who thoroughly know and believe the gospel! Why not intentionally use this gospel force to impact lostness? If you’re familiar with the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), our conversation was about designing our own version of a Crossover event.

As the plan developed, we quickly realized that, unlike the SBC, many pastors are unable to arrive early to the MBC annual meeting. It’s not uncommon for pastors in Missouri to complete a full schedule on Sunday and then travel on Monday to attend the annual meeting. So, focusing on a weekend event in the St. Charles area alone (or wherever the annual meeting is held) significantly limits who can participate.

As a remedy, our team leader for Prayer & Evangelism, Rob Pochek, suggested an initiative called “One Great Day of Evangelism.”

Pochek states, “One Great Day of Evangelism is an initiative inspired by the Southern Baptist Convention’s Crossover, which occurs on the Saturday before the SBC annual meeting. In Missouri, we want churches from around the state to host intentional outreach opportunities in their own communities, even as the churches in the St. Charles area do so prior to the MBC annual meeting.”

Instead of focusing on evangelism in just one city, why not focus on the entire state? For those unable to arrive early and participate in evangelistic opportunities in St. Charles, why not plan an intentional outreach event in your community? Then, when we gather on Monday, Oct. 26, for our annual meeting, we can begin by celebrating what the Lord has done all across Missouri!

Personally, I think it’s a great idea with potential to make a significant difference!

Let me humbly and sincerely ask you and your church family to participate in this special initiative. Consider whether you can possibly arrive early and help with intentional outreach events in the St. Charles area. But, if you’re unable to arrive early, consider whether your church might plan an intentionally evangelistic event in your community just prior to the annual meeting. I believe One Great Day of Evangelism can make a tremendous difference in Missouri, and your participation would be greatly appreciated!

For more information, visit our MBC website at mobaptist.org, click on the “Ministries” menu, and then click on the “Prayer & Evangelism” link. From the Prayer & Evangelism page, you can learn additional details, request assistance, and officially sign up for One Great Day of Evangelism!

Thank you in advance for considering this evangelism opportunity! As always, it’s an honor to serve Missouri Baptists. I pray you enjoy a blessed July!