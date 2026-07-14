Musicians Keith & Kristyn Getty to appear in concert during HLGU Booster Night 2026

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University is pleased to announce that internationally acclaimed Christian artists and hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty will be the featured performers for Booster Night 2026, presented by HNB Bank. The University is grateful for HNB Bank’s generous partnership in helping make this special evening of worship possible.

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center on the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus.

Keith and Kristyn Getty are GRAMMY-nominated artists, hymnwriters, and founders of Getty Music. Recognized as some of the most influential voices in modern congregational worship, they have written hymns that are sung by millions of Christians around the world. Christianity Today has described the Gettys as “preeminent” hymnwriters who have “changed the way evangelicals worship.”

Their best-known hymn, “In Christ Alone,” has become one of the defining hymns of the modern church and has consistently ranked among the most popular hymns of all time. Their catalog spans contemporary, traditional, and global musical styles and includes more than 50 songs among the top 500 most-sung hymns in churches throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. Today, their music is estimated to be sung by more than 100 million people each year.

Originally from Northern Ireland and now based between Nashville, Tennessee, and the North Coast of Ireland, the Gettys have performed in some of the world’s most celebrated venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, London’s Royal Albert Hall, and the Sydney Opera House. They have also led worship for presidents and prime ministers and have been featured on PBS, CBS, BBC, and TBN.

In addition to a GRAMMY nomination, the Gettys have received multiple GMA Dove Awards, earned a No. 1 Billboard album, and been awarded numerous honors, including Keith Getty’s appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to music and hymnody.

Through Getty Music, the couple leads a global ministry dedicated to strengthening congregational worship. Their annual Sing! Conference draws approximately 10,000 pastors, worship leaders, musicians, and church leaders from around the world while reaching thousands more through livestreams in multiple languages. Their ministry also includes publishing, recording, touring, and educational resources that continue to shape worship in churches across the globe.

Booster Night has long been one of Hannibal-LaGrange University’s premier annual events, bringing together alumni, friends, students, and supporters for an evening of celebration, fellowship, and worship. In addition to a concert by Keith and Kristyn Getty, this year’s event will feature a performance by the HLGU Concert Choir, a silent auction, and a dessert reception during intermission, along with other special activities throughout the evening. Proceeds from Booster Night help support Hannibal-LaGrange University’s mission of providing Christ-centered higher education and investing in the lives of its students.

Tickets for Booster Night will go on sale September 1. Guests may choose between Executive Tickets, which include premium seating, an exclusive pre-concert dinner, and a photo opportunity with Keith and Kristyn Getty, or General Admission tickets for the concert. Additional ticket pricing and purchasing information will be announced prior to the on-sale date.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 7, and plan to join Hannibal-LaGrange University for an unforgettable evening of worship with Keith and Kristyn Getty.