Doing the ‘greater work’ along Old Route 66

My Utmost for His Highest is a classic devotion written by Oswald Chambers. In the devotion entitled “Greater Works,” Chambers writes, “Prayer does not fit us for the greater works; prayer is the greater work.” As Missouri Baptists, if we want to see revival come to our hearts and for spiritual awakening to come to our state, we must begin with prayer. That is the purpose behind the Route 66 Prayer Tour.

The Route 66 Prayer Tour will be a four-night series of gatherings for the express purpose of praying. Bob Caldwell, who was instrumental in putting together the Route 66 Prayer Tour, noted that each gathering will feature a mix of worship and prayer, led by different people each night, but involving everyone in attendance. “We will pray for our host church and their immediate area, for revival in our own hearts and spiritual awakening in our state,” said Caldwell.

The Route 66 Prayer Tour will be held August 30th through September 2nd at four locations along Route 66. Those four locations are First Baptist Church of Crestwood in St. Louis, First Baptist Church in St. James, First Baptist Church in Marshfield, and Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin. Prayer gatherings will begin each evening at 6:30 PM.

On November 11, 1926, with signage erected the following year, Route 66 became one of the original highways in the United States Numbered Highway System. The highway ran from Chicago, Illinois, through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona before terminating in Santa Monica, California, covering 2,448 miles. Missouri is the proud home of 317 miles of what came to be known as “The Mother Road.” As 2026 is the 100th anniversary of Route 66, it seemed appropriate for the Prayer and Evangelism Group to host our first “Prayer Tour” on the Mother Road.

In addition to gathering each evening for worship and prayer, Prayer and Evangelism Team Leader Rob Pochek is inviting Missouri Baptists to join him on the Mother Road. Pochek will be riding his Harley to each stop along the prayer tour and invites others to ride (or drive) along with him. “Route 66 has long been a favorite for motorcyclists and car enthusiasts, and I know we have a good number of each in the MBC,” said Pochek. Pochek’s planned daily route, along with details for the prayer gathering at each location, can be found on the Prayer and Evangelism page of the MBC website.

“Riding Rt 66 will be fun, but my priority is the prayer gatherings. It is believers crying out for revival and spiritual awakening that will move the heart of our Heavenly Father,” noted Pochek. Make plans now to attend the Rt 66 Prayer Tour gathering nearest you. If you would like more information, please contact the Prayer and Evangelism Group at the MBC at bcaldwell@mobaptist.org or rpochek@mobaptist.org. ν