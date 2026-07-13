St. Louis Metro Baptist Association elects Byrd as executive director

ST. LOUIS — The executive board of the St. Louis Metro Baptist Association on June 30 elected Michael Byrd, Sr., as the association’s new executive director.

He is the lead pastor of Faith Community Bible Church, which he planted 10 years ago in the north city area of St. Louis. He will continue to serve as their pastor. He also has been serving closely with the St. Louis association previously, in the area of church planting. He was the SEND City missionary for St. Louis with the North American Mission Board for the past five years. A replacement for his position there has not yet been named.

Byrd is married to his wife of 21 years, Traci. They have four children and two grandchildren.

Byrd was born in St. Louis and has lived in several locations around the city and the county. Currently the Byrd family lives in Florissant in the northern part of the metro.

The executive board shared their excitement as they announced his selection. They said, “One of the most meaningful moments of the day came after the vote as pastors and ministry leaders gathered around Michael to pray over him, asking God to give him wisdom, strength and favor as he begins this new chapter of leadership.”

Search committee chairman, Pastor Daniel Carr of the Canaan Baptist Church, Oakville, said, “We are excited for Michael! He brings unmatched love and passion for the city of St. Louis, but also a love and passion for Jesus. He is a proven leader in St. Louis and in the state and national conventions.”

Byrd was asked for his vision for the future of the association. He said, “Our association does not exist for ourselves, but we exist for the churches. Knowing that pastors are our number one customer, we need their gifts and voices.”

He said they will be emphasizing the tasks of “strengthening, serving and sending” through the local churches in St. Louis.

There are two full-time employees at the association, Byrd and Chad Hodges, the director of church strengthening. There are seven other part-time leaders who direct various ministries in the regional association.

Byrd added they feel it is important to partner with the state convention in order to see people sent across the state to share the gospel, which is a matter of first importance.

Their annual meeting on September 10 at Hazelwood Baptist Church will be an opportunity to showcase their partnerships. Wes Fowler, executive director of the Missouri Baptist Convention will be the featured preacher.

The St. Louis Metro Baptist Association board members asked for prayer for Byrd as he begins his ministry and leads the association into a new chapter.

Read more at Baptist Press: Hometown upbringing, ministry background guide new St. Louis Metro associational leader.