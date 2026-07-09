Missouri Baptist special fund impacts Springfield’s low income families

SPRINGFIELD – A non-denominational ministry in Springfield is helping the underprivileged in government sponsored housing, and impacting those residents with the good news of Christ with the aid of a special fund of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC).

Through the Greene County Baptist Association, the MBC’s Vivian McCaughan Missional Living Endowment Fund is helping LifeBuilders Ministries reach Section 8 residents for Christ.

LifeBuilders is a non-denominational, evangelistic resource ministry assisting those living in city owned, low-income properties.

Pati Mobley, Office Manager and current spokesperson for LifeBuilders while it fills the director’s position, said the ministry will “benefit and assist the residents and low income housing community to help be Jesus’ arms and legs – reaching out to help the poor, the widowed, and the orphans, with the Good News.”

The organization addresses physical, financial, spiritual, and other needs to give its volunteers opportunities to talk about Christ.

Some examples of help provided by volunteers include providing transportation for medical appointments, locating and delivering furniture for emergency needs, assisting with rent and groceries, cleaning up property, and teaching life skills through lessons in cooking, sewing, financial management, and other topics.

However its primary work is hosting Bible studies at the four sites it serves.

Mobley said the ministry uses block parties, movie and game nights, VBS, and other activities to get residents coming to the Bible studies.

Those activities, though, have a common goal, which is “introducing our residents to Jesus and then helping them enjoy a relationship with Christ,” Mobley said.

LifeBuilders is a volunteer-driven organization. It establishes new Bible studies in areas after being invited, and when sufficient volunteers are found.

“We’ve been invited by the Housing Authority of Springfield and (the property management company), to come in to do benevolence.” Mobley said.

You don’t have to come to our Bible studies for us to help you,” Mobley said. “If you live in the properties, we will assist you.”

“Because we don’t put a limitation that people have to be part of our religious group to be benefitted (the housing authority) has no problem with it.”

She said the property manager also sees the aid for the residents as an add-on benefit of the facility.

LifeBuilders currently serves at three high-rise residential sites, and a single-story facility in Springfield. It impacts 15-20 families at each site.

The ministry relies on 14 volunteers to serve those facilities. Volunteers need no special training but Mobley said a good understanding of the Bible is helpful.

“However, kind of like Paul with Timothy, we’ll take someone under our wing and teach them as we go. That’s discipleship.”

Mobley said occasionally someone will address LifeBuilders on denominational matters. “Our answer is that we are here to expand your relationship with Christ.”

“We have to be a non-denominational group. We don’t argue denominations.”

For more information about LifeBuilders, or inquire about volunteer opportunities, see LifeBuildersmin.org.

The McCaughan fund is named after Vivian McCaughan, a Missourian and career missionary who served in Ghana, then served the MBC for 22 years in promoting missions and evangelism.

She died in 2010; the fund was later established to honor her memory and to support various missions causes.