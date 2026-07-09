Churches can see and share Venezuela Send Relief update

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (BP) – International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood shows the widespread destruction from two deadly earthquakes and how Southern Baptists can help through a video released today through Send Relief.

“It’s an indescribable scene,” said Chitwood, surrounded by flattened, multi-story buildings and relief workers. “A response to this terrible devastation is demanded of us, to bring compassion and help.”

The video is also available through the Send Relief YouTube channel for churches to share this Sunday.

Twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, respectively, struck just 39 seconds apart in Venezuela on June 24. The strongest to hit the country in over a century, their epicenters were located near the Caribbean coast, about 100 miles west of the capital of Caracas. Nearly 4,000 have been confirmed dead, but significantly more people remain unaccounted for.

Chitwood and Send Relief Vice President Jason Cox are meeting with survivors, local church pastors and Venezuelan National Baptist Convention (CNBV) leaders. The IMB helped start the CNBV 75 years ago and continues to partner with the group’s 700-plus churches.

“We’re able to bring a very practical response to the needs that are here – clean water, meals, emergency shelters, and most importantly, the hope of the gospel,” said Chitwood as he stood near four large, now flattened, apartment buildings.

Since 2017, Send Relief has helped more than 3 million people in Venezuela and the region through efforts such as food assistance, providing healthcare, launching ministry initiatives and establishing micro-enterprises for families to build sustainable livelihoods.

Chitwood urged Southern Baptists to lift up in prayer those affected, but also to consider helping with a financial gift through Send Relief.

“[People] are suffering in unimaginable ways,” he said. “Join us by giving generously to the ongoing relief efforts.”