MBTS mission team trains local believers, shares gospel in Ecuador

by Jonathan Lumley/MBTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – A team from Midwestern Seminary spent 10 days in Manta, Ecuador, partnering with a local church to train believers in evangelism and proclaim the gospel throughout the surrounding community.

“I was thrilled to hear the good report from the recent trip to Ecuador,” said President Jason Allen. “Jesus has sheep He has died for, and we who are on mission with Him are to be about finding and bringing these sheep into the flock through the preaching of the gospel and strategic missionary work. Thank you to Dr. Joe Allen for his dedication to this call by developing these crucial opportunities for students as they prepare to take the gospel to the nations.”

Led by Joe Allen III, assistant professor of missions, the team traveled May 29–June 7 with Midwestern students Jason Reyna, Adam Collins, and Tasha Vipond, along with Tim Hutchins, a member of Fellowship of Grace Church in Parkville, Missouri. The group served alongside IMB Team Associates Bronson and Christina Morgan and partnered with Iglesia Bautista el Palmar, a church led by Pastor Marcos and supported by Director of Missions Pastor Darwin.

The trip grew out of a request from local church leaders who asked for a team to help train their members to share the gospel and model evangelism in their neighborhood.

Equipping the Church for Evangelism

Allen III stated that the seminary’s vision was central to this trip.

“Midwestern Seminary’s emphasis on being for the church came to the forefront as we responded to an invitation from a local pastor to train his church members to reach their neighbors,” he said.

The week began with evangelism training focused on practical gospel witness. Drawing primarily from 1 Corinthians 15 and passages in Romans and John, Allen III taught church members how to clearly communicate the gospel, answer common objections, and call people to trust in Christ.

He also helped believers think through questions they regularly encounter from Roman Catholics, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and Mormons before demonstrating ways to begin conversations and transition naturally to gospel discussions.

After the initial training, the team spent each day sharing the gospel throughout the neighborhood surrounding the church. Working in small groups that included Americans, local church members, and translators, they walked door to door, engaged residents in conversation, and invited them to evening worship services.

“The Lord answered many prayers for this trip, including safe travel, team unity, and health, and He poured out abundant grace as we experienced great fruitfulness in our evangelistic efforts,” Allen III said.

The partnership with Iglesia Bautista el Palmar proved especially encouraging. Because at least one church member accompanied every evangelism team, local believers were able to continue relationships after the team returned home. During the week, the church collected more than 150 names and contact numbers from people who heard the gospel and expressed interest in learning more.

“One of the best features of this trip was the partnership with the local church,” Allen III said. “Because at least one church member accompanied each door-to-door group, the church collected over 150 names and contact numbers. We were able to introduce them to church members and invite them to the services. Partnering with the local church gave me confidence that the seeds we planted would be fertilized and cultivated.”

Each evening, the church gathered for worship and preaching. Most services drew around 100 people, while two nights featured community outreach events at local parks. One outreach took place during a neighborhood gathering where families participated in aerobics, volleyball, and recreational activities. Later in the week, the church hosted a soccer match that drew local residents and created opportunities to share the gospel with approximately 75 people.

Throughout the trip, Midwestern Seminary students preached during evening services, shared their testimonies, and helped mentor local believers as they engaged in evangelism.

Gospel Fruit in Manta

Allen III witnessed numerous encouraging conversations throughout the week, including one that began at a local park and continued several days later.

Early in the trip, members of the team shared the gospel with a group of children, teaching them key truths through hand motions and repetition. A few days later, while visiting homes in the neighborhood, Allen III and others knocked on a door that was answered by one of the boys from the park.

The child introduced them to his mother. As Allen III shared the gospel, the boy enthusiastically repeated the truths he had learned earlier in the week. His mother ultimately professed faith in Christ and expressed a desire to begin attending the church.

Another memorable encounter involved a man named Dorian, who invited members of the team into his home and shared about years of struggle with alcoholism.

After hearing Tim Hutchins share his testimony and Bronson Morgan present the gospel, Dorian expressed a desire to trust Christ. Allen III recalled that Dorian broke down in tears as he confessed his sins and prayed.

That same evening, Dorian attended the church service. He continued attending throughout the week and soon began participating in the evangelism efforts himself, introducing the team to several of his friends so they could hear the gospel.

“To see his dramatic transformation take place before our eyes was truly a blessing,” Allen III said.

A Heart for the Nations

In addition to encouraging the church in Manta, the trip also made a lasting impact on members of the Midwestern Seminary team.

“The Midwestern Seminary students received extensive evangelism training before the trip and were able to put it into practice in Ecuador,” Allen III said. “They modeled bold evangelism for the local believers, and then mentored them as they shared.”

Allen III said he witnessed significant spiritual growth among the students during their time in Ecuador.

“For some, this trip was their first mission trip, and God seemed to use it to kindle a passion for the nations,” he said. “For others, it was confirmation about their commitment to cross-cultural missions. They’ll never be the same.”

Since returning home, Allen III has already received encouraging reports from church members in Manta. Local believers have continued sharing the gospel in their neighborhood, and a man named Ignacio, along with his family, has responded to the gospel and begun attending the church.

Reflecting on the trip, Allen III expressed gratitude for the Lord’s faithfulness throughout every stage of the journey and for those who helped make it possible.

“The trip felt divinely blessed from beginning to end,” he said. “I am glad to report that it went even better than I had hoped. Now my prayer is that the Lord would make permanent the work of our hands.”