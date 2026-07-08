MBC releases new study on God’s mercy and wrath

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention, through its High Street Press imprint, has released a new resource for personal or group study titled Passing the Point of No Return: When God’s Mercy Gives Way to His Wrath.

The 700-page book explores what the Bible reveals about the limits God places on human sin. As the introduction states, “When a person, family, community, or nation repeatedly rejects the Lord’s gracious invitation to his banquet table and persists in consuming the rotting fruit of unrepentance, God’s mercy gives way to his wrath.”

Passing the Point of No Return is authored by the MBC’s Rob Phillips, who points out that the concept of a line in the sand didn’t originate in human history (although it may have its American roots in the Alamo) — it reaches back to the eternal mind of God. Does the sovereign Lord of the universe draw a line when it comes to sin? Can those who reject the living and true God rebel against him so grievously, and reject his grace so persistently, they pass a point of no return?

Scripture answers these questions with a resounding yes.

From the defiance of Adam, whose sin plummets humanity into darkness, to the fiery purging of sin from the cosmos in the age to come, Scripture reveals not only God’s profound mercy; it divulges its limits.

The study also carefully distinguishes God’s wrath from divine discipline. Wrath falls on unbelievers who exhaust the Lord’s mercy; divine discipline is reserved for the Father’s adopted sons and daughters, designed for correction rather than condemnation.

The book is organized into seven parts.

Part I, “The Limits of God’s Mercy,” lays the theological groundwork, examining the wrath of God, divine discipline, the book of life, and the unpardonable sin.

Parts II-V trace the biblical accounts of individuals, families, communities, and nations that cross God’s line in the sand. Individuals include Adam, Cain, Pharaoh, Balaam, and King Herod, and additional chapters explore Romans 1 and Jude.

Families profiled include those of Old Testament scoundrels Korah and Achan, as well as the house of King Jeroboam, and Ananias and Sapphira.

Communities crossing God’s line in the sand are Sodom and Gomorrah, Jericho, three cities receiving Christ’s woes (Chorazin, Bethsaida, and Capernaum), and Jerusalem, over whom Jesus weeps.

Nations surveyed include Canaan, Judah, Edom, and Babylon.

Part VI, “When the World Passes a Point of No Return,” focuses on the two times in Scripture when God’s wrath results in the destruction of the earth – once in the days of Noah, and once in the future when Christ returns to create new heavens and a new earth.

Part VII, “The Lake of Fire,” examines what Scripture says about the final destination for Satan, rebellious angels, and unrepentant humans, with a chapter on Satan’s rise and fall.

Each chapter concludes with a listing of top ten takeaways. The book also features Closing Thoughts and six appendices, including a study guide for personal or group use with chapter summaries and discussion questions.

The book is available in print and e-book editions from Amazon.

While individual copies may be ordered through Amazon and other retailers, the MBC is offering Missouri Baptist churches that place orders of five copies or more a deeply discounted price, shipping included. The offer also is valid for churches in state conventions partnering with Missouri — Montana, and Minnesota/Wisconsin.

To receive bulk copies of this new resource, church leaders may call the MBC at 573.636.0400 ext. 303 or send an email to cdowell@mobaptist.org.

To request Phillips to speak or lead a conference at your church, send an email to rphillips@mobaptist.org.

To learn more about other resources from High Street Press — including books for personal or group study on The Baptist Faith & Message, the Trinity, salvation, the afterlife, Satan, and other topics — visit highstreet.press.