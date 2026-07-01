YouthLead Conference scheduled for Sept. 19 at SBU

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) – Designed to help youth ministers and key student leaders reach Generation Z, the 2026 YouthLead conference will be a day of training and fellowship on Southwest Baptist University’s Bolivar campus. This conference will help youth ministers learn how to create leaders and will simultaneously equip current student leaders to serve more effectively. Warren Gasaway, the Generations Team Leader for the Arkansas Baptist Convention, will be the keynote speaker.

In a 2021 article from the Baptist Press, Gasaway spoke about the benefits of mentorship between adults and students stating that, “Intergenerational discipleship is making a comeback. Many student leaders are trying to reconnect student ministry back to the body of the church. In research we see from Barna, Lifeway, and others, we learn that this generation has all the information at their fingertips, but lack the confidence to navigate it.” We are excited to hear his insights about equipping student leaders during the conference.

Breakout sessions for students and ministers are planned throughout the day with topics like: how to share the Gospel with Gen Z, helping friends struggling with mental health issues, how to study Scripture better, and more.

The conference will be held in Bolivar at the Jim Mellers Center on Saturday, Sept. 19, with registration at 8:30 AM, and the conference lasting from 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM. Lunch and free resources will be provided. Early registrants will also be offered complementary tickets to the SBU football game, which begins at 6:00 PM.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by scanning the QR code or by clicking here.

If you have any questions about the event, please email Dr Matt Kimbrough at mkimbrough@sbuniv.edu.