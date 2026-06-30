Gospel changes lives in the Philippines

by Brett Highland/IMB

In towns and villages of the Philippines, the good news of Jesus is meaningful, exciting, life-changing and liberating.

For example, Ruth is a 22-year-old Filipina who heard and believed in Jesus as a teenager. Ruth’s father was Roman Catholic, and her mother was an animist who believed fire and water were her gods. Ruth didn’t know what she believed until she heard the gospel and prayed to accept Jesus as her Lord and Savior.

Though Ruth was excited to have found faith in Jesus, it took some time to learn how to follow Him.

“When I received the Lord, it was hard because my old ways were difficult to change and surrender,” Ruth explained. “As years passed, I feel that there is peace. Whenever I have problems in life, God will give me a solution.”

As Ruth continued reading the Bible, she read passages such as Matthew 28:18-20, that urges all Christians to make disciples of all nations. She realized that there were people in her family and people she knew that hadn’t believed in Jesus that would forever be separated from God.

In 2025, Ruth became a Nehemiah Teams member. Nehemiah Teams is a short-term mission opportunity for students ages 17-29. It was started by International Mission Board missionaries in 2004 as a way to train, equip and send out not only Americans but also Filipinos to share the gospel among unreached people groups.

Ruth received training from IMB missionaries and a team of Filipino believers. She joined her team to go to a remote area in the Philippines, where she had opportunities to share the gospel with others.

“I’m a very introverted person,” Ruth said. “The training was a big help, and it developed my confidence in sharing the gospel.”

This was only the beginning for Ruth.

Ruth confided that, “Before joining Nehemiah Teams, I was too embarrassed to share the gospel with my mother.”

Alma, a Nehemiah Teams national partner and student mobilizer, described why it is so challenging for newer Filipino believers to share their faith with their family:

“It requires time, effort, and consistent witness. In Filipino culture, actions often speak louder than words, so living out one’s faith daily becomes a powerful testimony. Patience and perseverance are essential in this process,” Alma explained.

After finishing her first year with Nehemiah Teams, Ruth returned home and shared the gospel with her family. Her mother believed in May 2025, and Ruth’s sister asked Jesus to be her Lord in November 2025.

“I feel very happy because they have already heard and accepted the gospel,” Ruth said. “Before, my mom was a drunkard and my sister too. But when they received the Lord, there was a massive turning point in their lives.”

After believing in Christ, both Ruth’s sister and mother have quit drinking, they attend church every week, and they are involved in helping lead the children’s program at church.

In April this year, Ruth returned to Nehemiah Teams, but this time as a student leader.

Alma shared that after seeing Ruth’s growth in Christ, she was an obvious candidate to be a student leader.

“She works closely with a missionary family, and I’ve observed how responsible she is, especially with her time and the tasks entrusted to her,” Alma said. Ruth carries out her responsibilities with consistency and diligence. Because of this, it was clear that she is well-suited to serve as a team leader this year.”

The April Nehemiah Teams training equipped 68 Filipino students and young adults like Ruth to share their faith. The teams that were sent out, shared the gospel with more than 2,000 people. They saw 789 people pray to receive Christ, and 23 people were baptized.

Meanwhile, Ruth’s life has been forever changed, and many of her prayers have been answered. She continues to grow in her relationship with Jesus, be obedient to God’s commands, and has seen her mom and sister believe. Yet, she still has a burden on her heart for the lost.

“My dad is dead, but I have two brothers,” Ruth said. “They haven’t believed in Jesus yet. It’s hard, but I’m still trying and I’m still praying.”

Christians can celebrate today because God is at work in the lives of Filipinos – including Ruth and her family – as they continue to hear the gospel, believe, be discipled, and share with others.

Names have been changed for security.

Brett Highland writes from Asia, where he serves with the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.