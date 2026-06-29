Southern Baptists encourage prayer for persecuted church today (June 29)

Perpetua’s story “has inspired generations of believers and remains relevant today as Christians around the world navigate faith under pressure and seek to remain faithful witnesses,” Nettleton said in announcing the observance. “One of the amazing things about Perpetua’s story is that we have it, preserved through history, in her own words.”

Southern Baptists officially recognize persecuted Christians on the Nov. 1 Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church on the Southern Baptist Convention calendar, but also support the June 29th observance in prayer and appreciation.

International Mission Board (IMB) President Paul Chitwood recognizes the cost many pay to serve Jesus and spread His name.

“On the Day of the Christian Martyr, I’m mindful of and grateful for every IMB missionary who has lost their life while taking the Gospel to the nations, and the many who today live and serve in places of intense persecution and high risk to their safety,” Chitwood told Baptist Press. “As many of our missionaries have shared the Gospel with those who have been martyred for their newfound faith, I’m also mindful of the earthly cost of following Jesus that continues for so many around the world.

“While we celebrate their courage and sacrifice, we join their pleas in Revelation 6:10, “O Sovereign Lord, holy and true, how long before You will judge and avenge our blood on those who dwell on the earth?”

Evan Lenow, who began this month as president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, also supports the observance.

“While Scripture promises we will suffer on account of following Christ, we are grieved when fellow believers face injustice and unimaginable affliction because of their faith,” Lenow told Baptist Press. “We should not delay in coming to their aid and seeking to curb the persecution of Christians around the world.”

The Day of the Christian Martyr is held on the date historically linked to the execution of the apostle Paul. Nearly 150 years later on March 7, 203, in Carthage, modern day Tunisia, Perpetua and others who refused to renounce Jesus were marched into an arena as others watched their death.

As history records, Perpetua, who had given birth just months earlier, attempted to cover her exposed flesh after an animal knocked her to the ground, and asked for a hair pin to secure her disheveled hair to distinguish herself from one who mourned.

Nearly 390 million Christians are persecuted globally today, according to the Open Doors 2026 World Watch List, with Nigeria bearing the brunt of Christian martyrdom. Of the 4,849 Christians killed worldwide during the watch list’s reporting period predominantly spanning 2025, 3,490 of them were in Nigeria, an increase from the 3,100 killed in the African nation the previous year.

“We should pray with longing for the day when such oppression is no more,” Lenow said, “asking God to strengthen those who face daily adversity for the sake of the Gospel and to sustain them with courage and hope until the day their faith will be made sight.”