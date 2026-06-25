FBC Bevier invites Missouri Baptists to combine love of motorcycles, side by sides, UTVs with outreach

For nearly 100 years, the town of Bevier, in north central Missouri, has hosted an annual Homecoming. Located just off US 36 and about 8 miles west of Macon, Bevier is a quintessential Missouri small town. And, like many Missouri small towns, a Baptist church is located there with a heart to reach their town and surrounding community.

First Baptist Church (FBC) in Bevier was founded in 1872, just 14 years after the town itself was founded. Over their 154 years history, the church has had years of growth and years of challenge. Like many churches, the COVID-19 pandemic affected their attendance significantly. But the pastor and the church have determined they are not going to give up trying to reach their community for Jesus. “God has called us to this town, and we have to do all we can to reach it with the gospel,” said Pastor Rick Hall.

Pastor Hall believes that the annual Homecoming is a great opportunity to reach not only the town, but all the people from the surrounding area who will be visiting. “Thousands of people will be in Bevier during the Homecoming,” noted Susan Hall, the pastor’s wife. That presents a significant opportunity for outreach, especially on Saturday, Aug. 8, when the Homecoming Parade takes place.

You may have noticed the increasing number of Side by Sides on the roads in many small Missouri towns. Pastor Hall believes FBC can leverage the growing popularity of that form of transportation into an outreach opportunity, but he will need the help of fellow Missouri Baptists. The town is unsure of whether they will do a car show this year, so Pastor Hall is planning to do a Side by Side / Motorcycle Show in the church parking lot, following the parade. “Some of these owners have really outfitted their Side by Sides with a lot of accessories, and don’t mind showing them off,” the pastor noted. “The parade and Side by Side / Motorcycle show would be a great opportunity to do just that!”

In order to have a large number of participants, Pastor Hall is inviting Missouri Baptists who own Side by Sides and/or Motorcycles to participate in the parade and Side by Side / Motorcycle Show, increasing the opportunities for the gospel to be shared. “A lot of Side by Side owners haul their machines to off-road parks to ride trails, so hauling them to an event like this would not be unusual,” the pastor added. For those wanting to hit the trails in norther Missouri, Pastor Hall indicated there is a Side by Side camp with nearly 300 acres of trails nearby where he is planning to ride on Friday. The camp has cabins, a lodge, and allows camping for those looking for lodging.

If you would like to participate in this unique outreach opportunity that brings together your love of UTVs, Side by Sides, and Motorcycles with the gospel, please reach out to Pastor Rick Hall at FBC Bevier. Pastor Hall can be reached at 660-651-7925 or by email at gracethroughfaith.forgiven@gmail.com. You are also welcome to contact the Prayer and Evangelism Group at the MBC at rpochek@mobaptist.org.