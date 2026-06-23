New heavens and new earth

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another in a series of excerpts from What Every Christian Should Know About the Return of Jesus, released by High Street Press and available at Amazon.com.

In closing out this series on the return of Jesus, let’s examine key words and phrases Peter uses in 2 Peter 3:10-13 to describe new heavens and a new earth.

“The heavens will pass away with a loud noise (2 Pet. 3:10).” The phrase “the heavens” refers to the atmospheric and interstellar realms – the physical space in which earth hangs and moves. To “pass away” comes from the Greek parerchomai, meaning “to perish.” This doesn’t imply the uncreation of the physical world. Rather, it means the Lord purges the physical realm in such a way as to remove the last vestiges of sin.

The words “loud noise” come from the Greek rhoizedon. In classical Greek, it depicts the whistling of an arrow, the rush of wings, or the hissing of a serpent. It’s going to be a noisy day, accompanied by the sounds of a raging fire that consumes physical materials and even the air surrounding them.

“The elements will burn and be dissolved” (2 Pet. 3:10), and “the elements will melt with heat” (v. 12). The Greek word for “elements” is stoicheia and literally means “ones in a row,” as in letters of the alphabet or numbers in a sequence. In this context, it likely refers to the basic components that make up the universe, including air, earth, fire, and water. However, some interpreters see the elements in this passage as the sky and heavenly bodies orbiting in outer space, or as the destruction of rebellious angelic forces.

The word translated “dissolved” is used several times in these verses (2 Pet. 3:10, 11, 12). It comes from the Greek root lyo and generally means to loosen or free any person or thing tied or fastened. In these verses, Peter describes the unraveling of the world’s physical elements, perhaps even at the atomic level that binds them together, setting the stage for Christ to refashion them into new heavens and a new earth.

“The earth and the works on it will be disclosed” (2 Pet. 3:10). Due to ancient manuscript variations, English translations of the New Testament render the Greek heyrisko in various ways: “disclosed” (CSB); “laid bare” (NIV); “exposed” (ESV); and “burned up” (KJV; NASB 1995). In context, “disclosed” or one of its synonyms is preferable to “burned up.”

This appears to be God’s goal in bringing the fires of judgment. He consumes the dross of human activities that for centuries has hardened into an impermeable shell between sinful people and the unblinking eye of God, who is “a consuming fire” (Heb. 12:29). This exposure by fire calls to mind the flood in Noah’s day. It engulfs the whole earth, involves both the heavens and what lies beneath the earth’s crust, exposes human and angelic rebellion, and makes way for a fresh start.

The difference is that the fires of judgment on the day of the Lord result in a permanent renovation of the created order. Satan, hades, and death are banished to the lake of fire, along with all those who stubbornly reject the gracious ark of God’s salvation and prefer to sink into the stormy seas of hell.

“But based on his promise, we wait for new heavens and a new earth, where righteousness dwells” (2 Pet. 3:13). Followers of Jesus should eagerly anticipate the day of the Lord, for it brings vindication.

God’s goal isn’t limited to the demolition of evil. His promise is not only to remove evil, but to reward and honor his followers. The promise of new heavens and a new earth is revealed in Isaiah 65:17 (“For I will create new heavens and a new earth”) and Isaiah 66:22 (“For just as the new heavens and the new earth, which I will make, will remain before me — this is the LORD’s declaration — so your offspring and your name will remain”).

Evil has so permeated God’s good creation that a radical renewal is necessary. Paul looks forward to this in Romans 8:21: “the creation itself will also be set free from the bondage to decay into the glorious freedom of God’s children.”

Righteousness dwells in the new heavens and earth. The righteousness of the eternal Son of God is ever-present because the “sun of righteousness” dwells with us (Mal. 4:2). He is our righteousness, and all thoughts of human good melt away in his presence.

All that is unrighteous, unholy, and ungodly is banished to the lake of fire. Satan, demons, and all unbelievers get what they’ve always wanted: the opportunity to exist apart from the grace of God. It is existence but not life. It is darkness, fire, and never-ending suffering as those separated from God agonize over their decision to be their own gods.

Meanwhile, those Christ has redeemed not only enjoy eternity with the righteous one; they become righteous. Believing sinners are declared in right standing before God in his work of justification. In sanctification, the indwelling Holy Spirit conforms us to the image of Christ.

But it’s not until glorification – our physical resurrection and the receipt of incorruptible bodies untainted by sin – that we become “the righteousness of God” (2 Cor. 5:21).

Next: A new series on Mormonism and Missouri Baptists.