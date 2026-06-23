Malawi mission reveals considerable human need, ministry opportunities

DZALEKN REFUGEE CAMP, Malawi — Twenty-one Missouri Baptists traveled to the nation of Malawi the last two weeks of May. They were on a mission trip to the Dzalekn Refugee Camp where a Baptist church and a Christian school minister amid great human needs.

The camp was originally established for war refugees by the United Nations and houses 60,000 people from the Congo and Burundi. It is no longer supported by the U.N, and conditions are pretty stark. The refugees are not able to take jobs in Malawi and must find ways to eke out a living at the refugee camp. The team found overcrowding, substandard housing, many homes and tents without utilities and sanitation.

The group ministered, cared for refugees, helped area African pastors learn more about serving in ministry, and they held Vacation Bible School for the children in the Christian school.

Victor Ordoñez, the MBC coordinator of the trip, said several of the pastors on the trip gathered with pastors, deacons and church leadership for training in theology and ministry. Their wives also had sessions tailored to their needs. This is being called The Nations Initiative.

Children at the Bethlehem Christian Academy learned about Jesus at the VBS and received gifts of school supplies brought over by the team. The Bethlehem Christian Academy and The Nations Initiative are in partnership with the MBC Mission Mobilization Team, led by Martin Winslow, as well as with the Canaan Baptist Church, Oakville, which is served by Pastor Daniel Carr.

Another partnership which reaches into the Dzalekn refugee camp is the 127 Collective ministry, which reaches out to the women of the camp, helping them obtain employment and extricate them from human trafficking, which is prevalent in the camp. This ministry helps the women obtain dignified employment making and selling clothing. They disciple the women to help them find new life in Christ and avoid the prostitution which has entrapped them.

Ordoñez described the conditions at the camp as very difficult with the overcrowding. He said the camp was originally designed to hold 10,000 refugees, but there are 60,000 there now. Many of them live in tents. Few have proper sanitary facilities, electricity and running water.

A church has been established there called Canaan Baptist Malawi, and it is sponsored by Canaan Baptist in Oakville. The group was able to worship with that church. Some of the pastors were able to baptize new believers. Pastor Matt Culbertson of Faith Baptist Church, Festus, preached a message. Others helped with music in the service.

During some outreach times, three persons in the camp were led to faith in Christ. They held a gospel concert and showed a Christian film called “Hope” which explained the gospel story in their language.

Chad Hodges, who is the director of Church Strengthening for the St. Louis Metro Baptist Association, was able spend some individual time with a child at Bethlehem Baptist Academy. He and his wife, Joann, have been financially sponsoring this little boy named Thomas. Hodges brought him some gifts. While there he discovered that Joann’s sister and her husband, Gary and Gina, also sponsor a child there. The little girl, Jenette, is the sister of Thomas. Hodges was able to meet both and get a photo with the children his family and extended family are helping.

Ordoñez described some very significant visits that were made to families of the Christian school children.

One young lady had been living with her four children in a small tent with only a mattress and a table. They cook on a campfire outside the tent. She fled from The Democratic Republic of the Congo, during a war, eight years ago. They asked her what they could pray for and she replied, “I want to get out of this camp. I am tired.”

Another heartbreaking visit was to a lady with two children in a tent. She has been engaging in prostitution to get money to pay the rental fee for the tent. She has two small children. The group was able to link her with the 127 Collective, which will link her up with a job making and selling clothing and she can escape the human trafficking web in which she feels entrapped. Tears were shed by all as they prayed with this lady.

The gospel was shared many times on the ten-day trip. Lives were impacted both in Africa and with the Missouri mission volunteers who experienced the power of the gospel to change lives even in bleak circumstances.

Other mission trips with this partnership are being planned and Ordoñez said there will be room for more volunteers next year. A financial grant is available to help pastors who have not been on an international mission trip through the Mission Mobilization office of the MBC.

For more information check their website at: https://mobaptist.org/missions-mobilization/.