Missouri Baptist ministry equips women ‘to make a difference, to do kingdom work’

JEFFERSON CITY – The news is good for Missouri Baptist Women. We now have a group for all ladies who worship in Missouri Baptist churches.

“We’ve had a name change to avoid confusion,” Lyndsay Cullum, director of MBWomen, said, “we were called Ministry Wives Network, then Women in Ministry, but we decided that it was limiting. Now that we are MBWomen, we are for everyone.”

Cullum was named director in February, but she already has plans for the group. “I want to encourage and equip women to love and serve in the local church. I’m here, and I want to serve the women’s ministries in the local church,” she said.

Cullum continued by sharing that surveys show that 60% of local churches are women.

“We want women to identify their unique calling and gifting,” Cullum said, “to make a difference and to do kingdom work. Women are told what they cannot do in the church, but there is much that they can do and they need to find that special calling to serve.”

Several opportunities were outlined by Cullum. “Ministry wives understand that they need to love the local church and that their calling is to come alongside their husband; leaders in churches need to step forward in women and children’s ministries and to teach in those Sunday School classes and Bible Studies if that is their gifting.”

“Hospitality is another opportunity to serve,” Cullum continued. “So much of this encourages other believers. Praying ministry is also important for any congregation and praying for the pastor.”

MBWomen already has several events on the calendar with the promise of more. On August 7 a webinar is planned with Rachel Ware titled Serving Singles Well. “Sometimes it is harder to minister to Singles,” Cullum said. “But this webinar will provide information on how to love and to serve single women in the church.”

The annual luncheon at the Missouri Baptist Convention in St. Charles on October 27 at 11:30 am will be for all women. The luncheon program will be a panel of ladies discussing the quote by Elisabeth Elliot, missionary and author, “The fact that I am a woman does not make me a different kind of Christian, but the fact that I am a Christian makes me a different kind of woman.”

More information is available on the MBWomen website at MBCwomen.org or by contacting Lyndsay Cullum at lcullum@mobaptist.org.