Joni Eareckson Tada offers support of Southern Baptist disability ministry efforts

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (BP) — Joni and Friends disability ministry founder and CEO Joni Eareckson Tada has offered her ministry’s support in implementing the disability ministry recommendations messengers adopted at the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting.

“Our Joni and Friends teams across the country stand ready to provide guidance, training and disability ministry resources to help our friends in the SBC celebrate the gifts and abilities of special-needs families,” the beloved ministry leader told Baptist Press. “I am thrilled that the SBC approved the directives put forth by the Disability Ministry Task Force. This historic action sets the framework for expanding the kingdom of Christ among millions of the most forgotten and oft-neglected people in the world, those with disabilities and their families.”

Joni and Friends, a Christian organization Tada founded after a 1967 diving accident left her a quadriplegic, serves thousands of special needs families around the world. Tada references Luke 14:21 as the “only place in Scripture where Jesus gets specific about whom He wants in His kingdom, and the SBC disability directives will help countless churches and agencies give persons with disabilities hope, dignity, and a place in the body of Christ.

“So, I applaud the SBC for their landmark decision to honor the words of Jesus, “‘Go out quickly … and bring in the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame.”

SBC Executive Committee President Jeff Iorg welcomed Tada’s support, as did Disability Ministry Task Force leader Tom Stolle.