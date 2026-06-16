A decision of great consequence

On Wednesday, June 10, messengers to the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) meeting in Orlando, Fla., made a decision of great consequence. This decision involves and impacts every church affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, so it’s more than worthy of our attention. I’m quite certain the decision was not made lightly. In fact, it’s the culmination of years of consideration, discussion, debate, and resolve. And it’s only fair for you to know that I’m in complete agreement with this new direction.

Now, some of you may think I’m referring to the “Truth and Unity” amendment to the SBC Constitution, which clarifies that a cooperating SBC church “does not act to affirm, appoint, or endorse a woman serving in the office or function of a pastor/elder/overseer, specifically preaching to the assembled congregation.” This amendment has without doubt received significant attention. But, if that’s what you thought I was referencing, you would be mistaken.

So, what am I referring to? What decision of great consequence did SBC messengers make? Thank you for asking!

On June 10, messengers voted to allocate 51% of all national Cooperative Program receipts to the International Mission Board (IMB). This was a decision of great consequence! This decision represents a significant change, and the ramifications will be felt to the ends of the earth.

For context, and as reported by Baptist Press on June 4, in 2010 “messengers to the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Orlando approved recommendations by the Great Commission Resurgence Task Force that included a 1 percentage point Cooperative Program reallocation from the EC (Executive Committee of the SBC) to the International Mission Board. The vote called for the EC’s percentage to be reduced from 3.4 to 2.4 so that the IMB’s could go from 50 to 51. Small steps came incrementally in the following years. The IMB’s allocation percentage moved to 50.20 in 2011, then to 50.41 in 2013, where it would remain.”

Where it remained, that is, until June 10, 2026, when messengers approved a budget allocating 51% to the IMB.

What does all this mean and why does it matter? Again, thank you for asking!

Simply put, it means that beginning with the 2026-27 SBC budget, an additional 0.59 percent of all national Cooperative Program dollars will be sent to the IMB. With a budget of $186 million, which is $4 million less than the previous budget, the new percentage provides an additional $593,000 to the IMB, significantly helping our missionaries reach those who are lost – many who have never even heard the name of Jesus.

And here’s why the decision was of great consequence. Moving forward, if churches commit to greater Cooperative Program support, even more resources will be sent to the IMB, to the nations, to the ends of the earth, so that all may hear the beautiful truth of the gospel. So, the ramifications of this decision are potentially substantial.

Why focus on this decision instead of the “Truth and Unity” amendment? After all, the amendment seems to be getting considerable attention. Truth be told, both are significant, but only one decision reflects a significant change.

I’ve been Southern Baptist since before I was born. I’ve served in Kentucky, Georgia, and now Missouri. In each ministry context, there was great clarity on the office and function of a pastor. Personally, I didn’t think the amendment was necessary. The Baptist Faith & Message 2000 seems clear enough to me. But, if it adds additional precision and removes potential confusion, it has my full support. Regardless, it’s not a significant change for Southern Baptists.

So where does that leave us? Messengers to the SBC, meeting in Orlando, June 9-10, affirmed and clarified our long-held biblical convictions regarding the office and function of a pastor, and they allocated greater resources towards reaching the nations. Based on my lifetime of exposure to Southern Baptists, I would expect no less.

As always, it’s an honor and privilege to serve Missouri Baptists!