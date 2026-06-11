Lenow introduced during ERLC annual meeting report

ORLANDO (BP) – New Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission President Evan Lenow was formally introduced to Southern Baptists during the ERLC’s report to messengers at the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention.

Before introducing Lenow, who officially began his role as ERLC president on June 1, outgoing ERLC Interim President Gary Hollingsworth spoke about his time serving the entity.

“Before I came into my role as interim president, I knew about the ERLC, but I had very little knowledge of the behind-the-scenes work that they did,” said Hollingsworth, who has served as ERLC interim president since October 2025.

“In these months, I have come to have a much better understanding of and appreciation for the importance of this entity. The ERLC has a team with an incredible heart to serve SBC pastors and churches.”