Lenow introduced during ERLC annual meeting report

ORLANDO (BP) – New Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission President Evan Lenow was formally introduced to Southern Baptists during the ERLC’s report to messengers at the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention.
Before introducing Lenow, who officially began his role as ERLC president on June 1, outgoing ERLC Interim President Gary Hollingsworth spoke about his time serving the entity.
“Before I came into my role as interim president, I knew about the ERLC, but I had very little knowledge of the behind-the-scenes work that they did,” said Hollingsworth, who has served as ERLC interim president since October 2025.
“In these months, I have come to have a much better understanding of and appreciation for the importance of this entity. The ERLC has a team with an incredible heart to serve SBC pastors and churches.”
Hollingsworth then detailed three specific areas to highlight the ERLC’s work throughout the year: supporting pastors, standing for truth in public policy and serving churches.
Regarding supporting pastors, Hollingsworth pointed to the ERLC’s support of the Clergy Act, bipartisan legislation which recently passed the House that would allow pastors a two-year window to once again opt-in to receive Social Security and Medicare even if they previously opted out.
Second, Hollingsworth spotlighted several ways in which the ERLC advocated for Southern Baptist values in public policy throughout the year.
“The ERLC speaks where Southern Baptists have spoken,” he said before listing several action items from throughout the year.
Highlighted items were:
- The ERLC’s support of First Choice Women’s Resource Center in the Supreme Court case against the state of New Jersey. The ERLC filed an amicus brief in support of First Choice, and the Supreme Court unanimously sided with the organization in their April decision.
- The Psalm 139 Project’s placement of its 100th ultrasound machine.
- The launch of the Across State Lines initiative, an emphasis of the Psalm 139 Project which focuses on providing ultrasound equipment and subsequent training to pregnancy resource centers in states where abortion is readily available.
- The ERLC’s support of several other pieces of legislation aimed at protecting children from pornography, the advancement of artificial intelligence and gender transition surgeries.
Last, Hollingsworth pointed to the ERLC’s recently mailed guides on artificial intelligence and dual citizenship as evidence of the entity’s work in specifically serving and resourcing churches.
“ERLC is committed to producing relevant resources to help pastors and ministry leaders be better prepared to answer ethical and moral questions with biblical clarity and confidence,” he said.
Lenow then introduced himself to the Convention by talking about his background as a Southern Baptist and his goals for leading the ERLC.
“I’m honored to join this report as the new president of the ERLC,” Lenow said.
“The SBC is part of my DNA. Like many of you, I grew up in a Southern Baptist church. As a young man, I sat under the preaching of Adrian Rogers. And I got to see my mom as she led women’s ministry at Bellevue Baptist and watched my dad faithfully serve as a deacon and Sunday school leader for more than 40 years.
“I was educated at our wonderful Southern Baptist schools and have served in numerous contexts across the Southern Baptist Convention. It’s not an understatement to say that I would not be where I am both personally and professionally without this Convention of churches.
“My time at the ERLC will be focused on resourcing and equipping our churches. You all do important Gospel ministry in these complex and confusing times. At the ERLC, we are committed to being a trusted source for biblical answers to the questions you’re facing.”