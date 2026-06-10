Truth and Unity Amendment receives initial two-thirds approval

ORLANDO (BP) – An amendment specifying the role of pastor and the act of preaching as limited to men, brought by Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler, received the first of two required two-thirds votes by messengers on June 10 to become part of the SBC Constitution.

Among 8,074 votes cast, reported registration secretary Don Currence, 6,028 (76.66 percent) were in favor of the amendment. There were 2,026 (25.9 percent) votes against. Twenty votes were disallowed.

The Truth and Unity Amendment, as Mohler titled it, will also go before messengers at next year’s annual meeting in Indianapolis.

As the bringer of the motion, Mohler opened up the floor discussion by pointing to its language modeled after the 1689 Baptist Confession, “where the office and function of the pastor are clearly delineated,” he said.

The amendment reflects other attempts in the last four years to codify only men serving in the role of pastor, Mohler added, but also “specifies … that the key central function of preaching the Word of God to the gathered assembly is limited to men by Scripture.”

Mohler’s next words appeared to address concerns that the amendment could be used to expand the definition of women serving pastorally, regardless of their ministry.

“We know what we’re talking about,” he said. “We’re talking about the pastor of churches and … the preaching of the Word of God. When it comes to the office, comprehensive. When it comes to the function, specified.”

Parliamentary procedures allow for discussion from those for and against the amendment. It also allows for a messenger to call the question after both sides have been heard, confirmed by a two-thirds vote of affirmation.

After Mohler’s opening comments, Doug Mize, pastor of First Baptist Church in Greer, S.C., spoke against it. He opened with thoughts on observations from attending the annual meeting during the Conservative Resurgence and how Southern Baptists have “consistently” voted out churches with female pastors.

“What we have already works,” he said. “… We [have] zero [women] lead pastors, co-pastors in the Southern Baptist Convention at this moment. We’re going to keep voting them [out]. But this [amendment] is over and beyond the reach that we need to have.”

Colin Smothers, pastor of First Baptist Maize, Kan., spoke next in favor of the amendment.

“This amendment is not complicated. The need for it is not complicated,” he said. “… We need clarity and [the amendment] provides clarity and truth and unity. We need it now, so I call the question.”

At that point, 8 minutes and 22 seconds of debate had clicked from 20 minutes allotted for discussion, with others standing at microphones. Messengers, nevertheless, approved closing discussion by easily exceeding the two-thirds vote.

The amendment entered the floor conversation the previous day , early Tuesday morning, when a motion was presented to extend the threshold to suspend Standing Rule 6 to two-thirds, as opposed to a majority vote. The motion was easily defeated by messengers.

About 40 minutes later, during the introduction of new motions, Mohler formally made his motion, including the request to suspend Standing Rule 6 so the first vote on his proposed amendment would take place in Orlando, rather than the motion being referred to the SBC Executive Committee as Standing Rule 6 requires. A vote that afternoon during the Committee on Order of Business’ report affirmed the suspension of the rule, slating debate this morning at 8:45.

The amendment was among many subjects during a Baptist 21 panel discussion on Tuesday that included Mohler. There, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary President Danny Akin referenced a 1984 resolution on ordination and the role of women in ministry that was a pivotal moment in the Conservative Resurgence.

Akin, who is about to retire from his 21-year role, noted that discussions over theological issues seem to come up more often, with technology and social media likely contributing to that.

“I thought [the issue] was settled [in 1984],” he said. “I was incorrect. I think this [amendment] does settle it, and I am absolutely supportive of it.”