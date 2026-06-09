Mohler amendment scheduled for Wednesday consideration

ORLANDO (BP) – Southern Baptist Convention messengers voted June 9 to consider Albert Mohler’s “Truth and Unity” amendment to the SBC Constitution at this year’s Annual Meeting. They also effectively killed six motions requesting the appointment of task forces to study a range of issues.

Mohler’s motion was scheduled for debate at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, moved that Article 3 of the SBC Constitution be amended to “make clear that a cooperating Southern Baptist church … does not affirm, appoint or endorse a woman serving in the office or function of a pastor/elder/overseer, specifically preaching to the assembled congregation.”

He also moved the suspension of SBC Standing Rule 6, stating that all motions to amend the Convention’s governing documents “shall be automatically referred to the Executive Committee for review and report back to the following Convention.”

The SBC Committee on Order of Business recommended that Mohler’s motion be referred to the EC, but the committee also requested that messengers be permitted to vote on suspending Rule 6. The suspension passed on a raised-ballot vote, and the motion was scheduled for consideration.

Messengers seemed to be tired of task forces. Benjamin Cole of North Carolina led a successful charge against referring to the EC five motions requesting task forces. Cole said the EC should not be overloaded with “extraneous tasks and ongoing studies that are far afield from its ministry assignment.”