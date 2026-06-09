At IMB dinner, ‘day in the life’ conveys importance of sustained missionary presence

ORLANDO – International Mission Board missionaries and staff mingled with participants, as close to 2,000 people filled tables at the IMB dinner Monday, June 8. The event was held in conjunction with the SBC annual meeting in Orlando. The theme of the evening resonated across screens: Together, We Sustain Gospel Presence.

IMB leaders used the event to highlight a “day in the life” video series featuring missionaries Cal and Erin Hiebsch, who live and serve in Poland. Cal is active with the digital engagement strategies team, using innovative ways to spread the Gospel in Poland and beyond. Cal and Erin’s days start like most people’s – coffee, time with their young sons and prayer.

What does he pray for when he heads out for ministry each day? “That’s an easy one,” Cal said. “It’s Gospel fruit.”

Videos showed a typical morning, afternoon and evening for Cal and his family. Cal often meets with ministry partners to interview people in public areas for a podcast he produces and broadcasts through social media. These interactions open opportunities to share the Gospel and find those who have spiritual questions or are open to knowing more.

Cal emphasized how continued generosity allows his family to stay and build a long-term presence among the lost in Poland.