Holiness, unity, forgiveness urged in Pastors’ Conf. opening session

ORLANDO, Fla. (BP) – Two prayers of Jesus during His final 24 hours of life drew focus during the opening session of the Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference June 7 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The session’s preachers were Stephen Rummage and Herb Reavis. Worship was led by the choir and worship team from Lakes Church in Lakeland, Fla.

Jesus’ heart is for His people to glorify God, live holy lives and be unified, said Rummage, executive director of the Florida Baptist Convention. Preaching from John 17:1-26, Rummage said Jesus articulated those principles in prayer the night before He was crucified.

“If you want to know someone’s heart, listen to them pray,” he said, noting that John 17 is the longest of the approximately 25 prayers of Jesus recorded in the Gospels. As Jesus prays, “you hear His heart.”

First, Jesus prayed for Himself and His Father to be glorified. That occurs, Rummage said, when pastors proclaim the Gospel in personal evangelism and from the pulpit.

“So many times we get our eyes on something else, even in the church,” he said, “and we stop giving glory to Jesus” by proclaiming “His free offer of redemption.”

Jesus also prayed for His people to be sanctified. Sanctification means being set apart or holy, Rummage said. It entails having full joy in Jesus, being cleansed by the Word of God and being distinct from the world. As a boat in the water is good but water in a boat is bad, a Christian in the world is good but the world in a Christian is bad.

“The world will tell you that holiness and joy are enemies, that you can’t be sanctified and happy at the same time. That’s not what Jesus says,” Rummage said.

Third, Jesus prayed for His people to be unified. That prayer referenced both Jesus’ apostles and every subsequent generation of believers who would come to faith through their witness, Rummage said.