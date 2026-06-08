Diverse group of churches, ministries come together for evangelism through Crossover Orlando

FBC Kissimmee is one of more than 50 churches in and around the Orlando area that hosted events, conducted service projects, or sent out volunteers into the community to share the gospel as part of Crossover Orlando, an evangelistic effort put on by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) and the Florida Baptist Convention in partnership with local associations and churches.

A diverse group of congregations – large and small; Hispanic and Haitian; white and Black; urban, suburban and rural – all came together to serve their communities and proclaim the Gospel in and around Orlando.

“A wide array of Florida Baptists joined under the banner of Crossover to take the Gospel outside the walls of their churches,” said Tim Dowdy, NAMB’s vice president of evangelism. “I’ve already heard encouraging reports from the pastors and churches involved, and I am praying for a great harvest here in Orlando.”

Four years ago, Tim Wilder, lead pastor of FBC Kissimmee, had a vision to build onto the campus in ways that would enhance their ability to reach the community: establish counseling services, combat human trafficking, strengthen their crisis pregnancy ministry, and a host of other ways to engage their neighbors in need.

“So, I shared this four years ago on a Sunday morning,” Wilder recalled. “I said, ‘I feel like this is what God wants us to do. Problem is, we have no land to do that.’ Well, the lady who owned that land was in our church that Sunday morning.”

Over time, she eventually felt led to donate the property, and last week, the church hosted hundreds of kids for various sports camps and shared thousands of dollars’ worth of food and medical services with their community as part of Crossover.

“This past Sunday, we spent the whole service in the morning praying like we’ve been praying for years for God to move,” Wilder said in an article for Florida Baptists. “I believe this week of Crossover could be that spark to get that fire going, and that’s just the beginning. Once we share Christ, we will be following up and starting discipleship.”

Florida Baptists leverage sports to make Gospel impact, see response through prison outreach

While he was pastoring in the Tampa area, Jeffery Singletary saw sports as an opportunity to reach his neighborhood, and he started Huddle Touch as an avenue to help other churches do the same. As the central regional catalyst for Florida Baptists, he used his background to host several sports-themed events as part of Crossover.

Whether through a basketball tournament, a track and field event, softball, flag football, or the seven-on-seven football tournament hosted at First Baptist Orlando, Singletary said they were able to share the gospel with hundreds of students, coaches, and parents.

Singletary said they were seeing the lost come to the Lord, encouraging people who had not been to church in a while to reconnect with a local congregation, and displaying for believers the impact sports can have to help them reach their communities.

Following the seven-on-seven tournament, Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention shared a Gospel presentation. Several of the athletes gave their lives to Christ and were baptized right by the field.

Another major effort from Florida Baptists involved a day of ministry within an Orlando correctional facility. Volunteers were able to have 838 conversations with inmates. There were 502 decisions reported, with roughly a third of those being first-time professions of faith.