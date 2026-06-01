SPAIN (IMB) – In December, International Mission Board missionaries Emilio and Hannah Marrero in Spain were featured in the 2025 Lottie Moon Week of Prayer. They shared an update on their friend Henar, whose story they first shared three years ago.

At that point Henar was deeply involved in New Age practices, such as crystals, meditation and other spiritual trends. Emilio, a graphic designer and visual artist, began creating gospel-centered artwork that reflected the language, symbols and aesthetics of the Basque Country. He and Hannah displayed posters of Emilio’s artwork around the city of San Sebastian with thought-provoking messages, and through this, connections formed.

Through the consistent witness of Hannah and Emilio, Henar surrendered her life to Christ. Not long after, Hannah walked with her through a painful divorce, yet the story did not end there.

Henar met a believer, married him, and they are expecting a baby — a long-desired answer to prayer. In her first marriage, Henar struggled with infertility and endured several miscarriages. The promise of a new life now points to God’s faithfulness.

After 10 years in San Sebastian, the Marreros started a new chapter of their ministry in Madrid.

They left behind a thriving church in San Sebastian. A local believer and another IMB missionary are pastoring the church the Marreros founded. Two deacons are also preparing to become pastors at the church.

It was difficult to leave, Hannah said, but they’ve seen how stepping away has allowed more growth. In their new role, they visit other IMB missionaries in the Spanish region called the Iberian Peninsula, providing direction and encouragement.

“We are excited to oversee new church-planting efforts all around Iberia and will be looking to set up a church-planting residency to further multiplication,” Emilio said.

Their three boys take on the role of encouragers as well. They travel with their parents and spend time with fellow missionary kids, encouraging those who are newer to the mission field.

Through their travels, they’ve heard testimonies of growing receptivity to the gospel.

“After years of spiritual resistance, we are beginning to see openness to the gospel all over Iberia. This has led us to ask: ‘Are we ready for the harvest God may be preparing?’” the Marreros wrote in a newsletter to supporters.

To respond to this openness, Emilio and Hannah are focusing on training and equipping IMB missionaries and their local ministry partners through in-person trainings.

The Marreros also oversee ministry efforts in Madrid and dove into ministering in their community.

Emilio and Hannah recently started a meet-up group in San Fernando. They gather in a café and discuss a spiritually based topic. People share their worldviews, and the Marreros share theirs. The group draws a diverse crowd — from young adults to 70-year-old neighbors.

Their meet-up group in San Sebastian was one of the biggest in Europe. The Marreros have a pattern they’ve used over the years that started with their outreach ministry in Florida before they went to the mission field. Meet-up groups transitioned to Bible studies because people wanted to discover more.

This is what happened in San Sebastian. A Bible study formed from the casual group setting, and then a church started as people came to know the Lord, accepted Him as their Savior, and followed Him in believer’s baptism. Emilio and Hannah pray this also happens through their new group in San Fernando.

Hannah, who is a musician, hosted open mic nights in San Sebastian to share hope through music and connect through conversation before and after performing. She is exploring opportunities to continue this ministry in Madrid. Emilio is learning the culture and the vibe of Madrid, so that he can adapt his artwork to resonate with the people.

Wherever they serve, their goal remains the same: to share hope and truth in culturally relevant ways and to encourage the Lord’s saints in their task of sharing until all have heard.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving to the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.

The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® is a registered trademark of Woman’s Missionary Union.

Tessa Sanchez writes for the IMB.