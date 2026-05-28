IMB releases ‘Blueprint’ for NextGen seeking God’s design to reach the nations

by Jaclyn Mains/IMB

RICHMOND, Va. (IMB) – The International Mission Board has released “Blueprint: Recognizing God’s Design for His Glory among the Nations,” a new course and companion book for students, young adults and ministry leaders to understand Scripture as one unified story and recognize their role in God’s global mission.

Developed for use in churches, college ministries and small-group discipleship settings, Blueprint offers a guided pathway through the Bible’s overarching narrative, from Genesis to Revelation, helping participants see how God’s redemptive purposes have been unfolding throughout history and continue today. This resource connects biblical theology with practical application, equipping believers to respond faithfully in their everyday lives.

At the heart of Blueprint are three central themes: God’s Mission, God’s Method and God’s Invitation. Together, these themes provide a framework for understanding how God is making Himself known among the nations, how He works through His people, and how every believer is invited to participate in His purposes. Rather than presenting missions as a niche calling for a few, the study emphasizes that God’s mission is foundational to the entire biblical narrative and relevant to every follower of Christ.

Jennie Hatchel, instructional design manager for the IMB, said the resource was designed with a desire to help participants move beyond knowledge to action.

“I pray that every participant who takes the Blueprint online course or reads the Blueprint book comes away knowing they have a role to play in God’s redemptive mission, not just someday in the future, but right now.” Hatchel said.

The course integrates teaching, Scripture exploration and reflection, giving leaders flexible tools to guide meaningful discussions. Whether used in a classroom, small group or one-on-one setting, Blueprint is designed to meet participants where they are while challenging them to grow in both understanding and obedience.

In addition to its theological foundation, Blueprint provides practical tools to help churches and leaders cultivate a culture of discipleship and mission engagement. The course includes video lessons, interactive content, leader guides and resources that encourage participants to think critically about how the gospel shapes their priorities, relationships and sense of purpose.

Andy Pettigrew, director of NextGen engagement for the IMB, said the release of Blueprint comes at a significant moment for the next generation.

“I’m thrilled to see the launch of this important resource for individuals and churches,” Pettigrew said. “Blueprint meets a critical moment where students and young adults are asking deeper questions about purpose, identity and impact. We hope this resource helps anchor those questions in a biblical vision of God’s mission.”

Pettigrew emphasized that the resource not only builds understanding but also calls for a response.

“My hope is that participants walk away with a clear and compelling understanding that God’s mission is central to the Bible, the church is His primary means, and they have a meaningful role to play in the Great Commission,” he said. “Blueprint equips churches and leaders with a framework to disciple the next generation toward a faithful, God-centered understanding of mission that leads to long-term engagement in carrying out a vision to see every nation and all peoples worshiping Christ.”

By combining biblical teaching with practical application, Blueprint seeks to bridge the gap between learning and living. It invites participants to see their daily lives, whether in their neighborhoods, campuses or workplaces, as opportunities to live on mission while also considering how they might engage in God’s work among the nations.

IMB leadership hopes the resource will serve as a catalyst for churches to invest intentionally in developing missions-minded disciples who understand both the urgency and the privilege of participating in God’s global purposes.

“Blueprint: Recognizing God’s Design for His Glory among the Nations” is available now.

Order the book and access course materials at the Blueprint resource page, click here.

Learn more about IMB resources, click here.

Excerpt from Blueprint: Recognizing God’s Design for His Glory among the Nations

A blueprint is a plan or design that shows how something is meant to be completed—like a map for building a house or a guide for putting together a big project. We’ve called this book Blueprint because we hope it will help you see God’s plan for the world and your place in it.

This book includes three main sections on God’s Mission, God’s Method, and God’s Invitation. In those chapters, we’ll also address the following questions: (1) What is the story of the Bible? (2) Are there still people who haven’t heard the message of the gospel? (3) How does God use His people to accomplish His purposes?

These questions are essential to our understanding of missions. From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible reveals one unified narrative: the mission of God to make Himself known among all peoples. This is not a subplot or secondary theme—it is the very heartbeat of Scripture. God, in His sovereign love, is actively working to redeem a multitude for Himself from every nation, tribe, people, and language (Revelation 7:9–10).

Yet, the task remains unfinished. Today, over 7,000 people groups around the world are considered unreached, meaning they have little to no access to the gospel of Jesus Christ. Many have no local churches, no Scripture in their language, and no known believers among them. But they are not forgotten by God. He is pursuing them even now.

Throughout history, God has chosen to work through ordinary men and women, calling each of them to participate in His global purpose to reach the lost. And He is still inviting His people to join His mission today.

We hope Blueprint will help you better understand God’s mission biblically, globally, and personally. After we trace the storyline of Scripture and examine how God is working across the world today, you will have the opportunity to respond in obedience to His invitation.

Because Christ is worthy and the world is waiting.