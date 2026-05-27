Missouri WMU stirs up joy at annual mission celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (MWMU) – Celebrating the joy of the Lord was the focus of the annual mission celebration sponsored by Missouri WMU (MWMU) last month.

There were close to 300 attendees this year from all over Missouri, Montana, Georgia and Alabama, including students and men. The gathering featured a Persecuted Church student event on Friday night, as well as its first ever men’s track.

Special guests at the mission celebration included National WMU “Besties” Heather Keller, WMU ministry consultant for children and students, and Stephanie Newton, WMU ministry consultant for adults; as well as keynote speaker Lauren Sullens, missions advocate for Georgia Baptist Women.

Highlights of the weekend included worship and messages on joy through devastation and grief, and breakout sessions on many topics—all focusing on praying, giving and going on mission. IMB and NAMB missionaries shared how the Lord is working in various places, including Thailand.

As always, the silent auction gift baskets for the Alberta Gilpin Fund were a huge success with over 100 baskets, including a replica of Lottie Moon’s Virginia home constructed by MWMU Adult Consultant Angelia Carpenter. All money goes to support the Alberta Gilpin Fund, which funds various ministries of MWMU.

Janet York, MWMU president, said the people who attend this event make the weekend a celebration of joy.

The weekend brings Missouri Baptists and others together to celebrate what the Lord is doing through MWMU and through Southern Baptist mission efforts, and participants couldn’t leave without a sense of joy.

Celebration of joy was seen in the recognition of WMU Acteen Council Jessica Moore and Hannah Dupre, both who served throughout the state and elsewhere this past year. MWMU emeritus missionaries Chuck and Amy Barbour were also recognized for their service as IMB missionaries.

Sarah Schmitt, MWMU executive director, said the biggest impact of the weekend would be the call to the great commission, with the greatest resource being Cooperative Program giving.

Churches can make plans now to join next year’s MWMU mission celebration, April 2-3, 2027, at Central Baptist Church in Eureka.