SBU confers 434 degrees conferred during May 8th commencement

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University conferred 269 undergraduate and 165 graduate degrees during two ceremonies held at the Bolivar campus on Friday, May 8.

President Rick Melson of SBU stated “As you walk across today’s stage, you step into a higher calling: to be a world changer, to go into every community and make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ. To impact everywhere you go, wherever God calls you, whatever sphere of life God calls you to, wherever He calls you to lead and serve, go make a difference. As Dr. Bryant said, take SBU with you.”

Life Beautiful Awards

The Life Beautiful Award was established in 1937 by Rosalee Mills Appleby, a career missionary to Brazil. This award is given annually to an outstanding man and woman in the Southwest Baptist University spring graduating class. These individuals have demonstrated by their scholarship and character that they are living a “life beautiful”; recipients of this award are chosen by SBU faculty.

The 2026 recipients of the Life Beautiful Award are Rachel McCullah of Bolivar, MO and Tyler Johnson of Stockton, Mo.

Rachel McCullah, from Bolivar, MO, exemplifies the heart of a Christian servant leader. Known for her kindness, compassion, and joyful spirit, Rachel consistently goes above and beyond, willingly serving wherever there is a need. She is graduating with a major in Elementary Education with a minor in Early Childhood Education and is deeply committed to sharing the love of Jesus through both her teaching and her example. She will be teaching in Fair Play starting in August.

In addition to her work in the classroom, Rachel actively serves at First Baptist Church in Bolivar and has served on multiple mission teams during her time at SBU. Always eager to welcome future SBU students, Rachel proudly shares how this institution has shaped her faith and calling. She truly embodies the values we celebrate today and is an outstanding example of faith, service, and leadership. She also had the honor of presenting the senior address during commencement. Rachel is married to Cael McCullah, and her parents are David and Charlotte Marsch of Bolivar.

Tyler Johnson has a deep heart for missions and service, evidenced by his leadership and involvement in mission teams during his time at SBU. He is graduating with a major in Biology Education and consistently seeks opportunities to serve God and others as he walks daily among his fellow students, both on campus and in the community. Tyler strives to model Christ‑like character in all he does and approaches his academic studies with excellence, always giving his very best.

Tyler is actively involved at First Baptist Church in Bolivar, His passion for missions is further demonstrated through his leadership as a mission trip leader. He is also a proud Dutile Honors Program graduate. Tyler will be teaching science at Buffalo High School starting in August. He is a proven leader who faithfully serves with humility, dedication, and purpose. Tyler is married to Allison Johnson and he is the son of Mr. Doug and Mrs. Amy Johnson of Stockton, Mo.

Orien B. Hendrex Distinguished Teacher Award

In 1969, the Board of Trustees of Southwest Baptist University established an award to be presented during spring commencement to a faculty member regarded by SBU students to be outstanding in both teaching ability and personal guidance. The Board of Trustees at SBU has designated this award to the memory of former academic dean, Orien B. Hendrex.

This year’s recipient of the Distinguished Teacher Award is Dr. Kevin Schriver. Dr Schriver is an alum of SBU holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Religious Studies. He also holds a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Central Missouri State University and a Doctor of Psychology from the Forest Institute of Professional Psychology. During his career at SBU, Dr. Schriver has served as Department Chair for the Behavioral Sciences, Dean of the College of Education and Social Sciences and subsequently the College of Arts and Sciences until 2021. Dr. Schriver has also served as SBU’s Faculty Athletics Representative since 1997. This is Dr. Schriver’s second time winning the Distinguished Teacher award, which he previously won in 2004.

If you ask students and colleagues about Dr. Schriver, they will tell you that he is an energetic and inspirational teacher. He excels in preparing students to serve in the fields of psychology, sports psychology, and pre-physical therapy. Furthermore, he is known for his Christ-like character, integrating faith into psychology in the most excellent way.

Dr. Bill DuVall, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences stated, “Kevin Schriver is the embodiment of what it means to be a Bearcat. He has served SBU faithfully as a dedicated and wise faculty member, academic leader, and mentor. We are a better institution from his being here, and anyone that has had the blessing of working with or learning from him is better for having known him.”

Kevin and his wife Denise are active members of Second Baptist Church in Springfield where Dr. Schriver uses his talents and serves as an adult Sunday school teacher. They have three children who have graduated from SBU – Lauren, Alex, and Mackenzie. They are married and doing well in their professions while providing Dr. Schriver with the delight of young grandchildren.

Commencement Speaker

During the Bolivar undergraduate ceremony Bill Hennessey, the (retired) Vice President of Mission for Mercy Springfield, addressed the 2026 graduating class and urged them to remember three things as they begin their careers: “Keep the faith. Choose joy. Be light.”

“…you’re graduating into a world that can feel fast, noisy, and sometimes unsettled, but it’s also a world of possibility, of creativity, and hope. SBU has prepared you, not only with knowledge, but with faith, conviction, and very important life learnings that have occurred here. You’re people of character, you’re people of courage, and you are truly needed in our world today.” said Hennessey.

To the class of 2026, we congratulate you and we are excited to see what you will accomplish as you go out into the world as servant leaders.