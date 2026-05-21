Todd Chipman Releases 10 Questions About the Bible with Crossway

By Jonathan Lumley/MBTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – Midwestern Seminary celebrated the release of 10 Questions About the Bible: 30 Devotions for Kids, Teens, and Families, a new devotional resource by Todd Chipman, associate professor of biblical studies and dean of graduate studies at Midwestern Seminary. Published by Crossway, this release is part of the “10 Questions” series, which is designed to help young readers engage foundational Christian truths.

“One of the primary responsibilities of Christian parents is to disciple their children to know, interpret, and apply God’s word,” said President Jason Allen. “Dr. Chipman brings decades of skill and experience teaching the Bible to bear on these key questions, and I am confident this work will help you and your family. He is a gifted pastor-theologian who is a trustworthy voice for readers desiring to walk through life with the wisdom of God’s unchanging, inerrant, and sufficient word. I am grateful to Dr. Chipman for laboring to produce another great resource that will certainly bless many churches and families.”

Written for readers ages 8–14, 10 Questions About the Bible introduces students to essential questions about Scripture through 30 short devotions organized around 10 key topics like how we got the Bible, its main point, how we should read it, its relationship to other religions, and more.

Chipman stated his motivation for writing the book arose from a concern for how future generations will understand Scripture and engage in the life of the church.

“What kids think about the Bible today will bear fruit in the church and in the world in the decades to come,” Chipman said. “Parents, pastors, and children’s ministry workers have a great stewardship. As we train young minds in what they should expect from God’s Word, we give them a foundation for learning from Him in every season of life and the hope of forever worshipping the God who will reveal Himself to His people for all eternity.”

In writing for pre-teens, Chipman sought to help them recognize both the accessibility and depth of Scripture. “Pre-teens can read, and I help them see the Bible as a great work of literature. God inspired writers to compose poetry, sermons, historical records, and letters so that we could relate to God in every life situation,” Chipman said.

He went on to note that while the Bible is a big book that can be complex, its message can be summarized simply: “God has revealed His plan to save His people from their sins through Christ’s death, resurrection, and the power of His Spirit.”

The topics selected for the book by Chipman and Crossway’s editorial team were picked with intentional care, targeting topics that would engage curiosity and meaningful engagement among its readers.

“I tried to identify areas of interest that might help kids engage the Bible more robustly as they mature,” Chipman said. “Kids need to understand the basics of the doctrine of inspiration and how the Bible is the Word of God and the word of man.”

To create the questions, he stated that they worked backwards from ideas they wanted kids to understand to questions that might get kids ready to receive those answers. In addition to this, they included practical questions about issues like applying Scripture and why people reject God’s Word.

Each question in the book is approached through three brief devotions. This structure is intended to make the material accessible for families, churches, and other ministry settings while providing concise and clear answers.

Chipman said his own experience serving in various ministry and family roles significantly shaped the project and shapes how he thinks about investing in the church of tomorrow.

“As a grandparent, pastor, and seminary professor, I have a vested interest in what the church thinks about the Bible in 2050,” he said. “If we can clear the ground of misconceptions kids—and perhaps parents and children’s ministry workers, too—have about the Bible, we can help kids appreciate both the complexity and the simplicity of God’s Word as they grow to know Him.”

Chipman said he hopes the book will serve students, families, churches, and ministry leaders in a variety of contexts, helping young readers understand not only the Bible itself but also the God who speaks through it.

“Helping students understand the Bible helps them understand everything. This book assists students at the curious stage of life to think about the big issues of the Bible and why they can trust God,” Chipman stated.

10 Questions About the Bible: 30 Devotions for Kids, Teens and Families is now available for purchase.