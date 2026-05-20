Puzzling out the good choices

Anybody else ever puzzled about Humpty Dumpty? I’ve had questions all my life, ya’ll.

Such as: did they really have the horses try to put him back together again? And like, first? They forced the horses to try first? Even before they had the king’s men give it a go? Did the king decree this? What kind of strategy was that?

Surely the horses had to be more confused than anybody. “Wait, you want us to try to put this guy back together?” Holding up their hooves, demonstrating their distinct lack of opposable thumbs. Or fingers. “US?”

All of the horses had to try. All of them. Then and only then did they send in the king’s men. It might not have mattered because all the king’s men failed too, but again, weird strategy and I don’t know that Sir Dumpty ever had much of a chance.

Also, hold your horses (had to do it). Not to start any conspiracy theories or anything, but could Humpty have been shoved? Does anybody happen to know where the king was around the time of the incident?

One more question. I’m not one to victim-blame, but if I’m an egg, should I be climbing up on a high wall? That position choice seems questionable at best.

Anytime we’re puzzling positions and pondering choices, it’s probably a good idea to look at King Jehoshaphat. When he faced a terrifying invasion of some formidable enemies, he sought God. First. I love how God answered through Jahaziel:

“You do not have to fight this battle. Position yourselves, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord. He is with you, Judah and Jerusalem. Do not be afraid or discouraged. Tomorrow, go out to face them, for the Lord is with you’” (2 Chronicles 20:17 CSB).

“Position yourselves,” he said. Ready yourself to see the Lord do the battling. Don’t position yourself up some random wall on your own. You’re fragile, sure. But God is strong. And He is “with you.”

In one of the weirdest battle strategies of all time, the king sent out the singers first. Do you suppose any of them asked, “Who, US? Like, first? Before the guys with the weapons get a go at it?”

Either way, they hoofed it on out there and followed the instructions to believe God, and to praise and thank Him.

In what must’ve been a wildly bizarre battle, their enemies got confused and started killing each other. King Jehoshaphat’s army didn’t have to lift a finger (or hoof) except to gather up the spoils after the victory.

Every battle we face gives us a new opportunity to “pony up” and make good choices. Whether it’s an inner battle to speak the truth when a lie would be easier, a battle to forgive someone who doesn’t deserve it, a need to say no to what we want and yes to what’s right—the choices will decide the victory. Or defeat.

At every point we align ourselves with the Spirit of God, let Him fight the battle. We’re reinforcing the wall, as it were—guarding against a crumble and a tumble. It behooves us to let every choice reflect a wholehearted lean into Him.

(And hey, did you catch that? It be-hooves us?)