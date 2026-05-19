Missouri Baptists support missionary housing renovation with $300,000 gift to the IMB

RICHMOND, Va. – Because of the faithful giving of Missouri Baptist churches through the Cooperative Program, the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) was able to deliver a special $300,000 gift to the International Mission Board (IMB) last month.

The gift, which came out of the MBC’s 2025 underspend, will be used to help renovate missionary housing at the IMB’s International Learning Center in Virginia. The MBC’s gift will fund the renovation of one of 23 Quads, where new IMB missionaries live and are trained prior to being sent across the globe to make disciples.

“At our March meeting, the Executive Board of the MBC considered and approved this special opportunity from the IMB,” Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director Wes Fowler told The Pathway. “Soon, a ‘Quad’ housing unit will be fully renovated on behalf of Missouri Baptists, and future missionaries will be reminded every day of our love and support.

“To present our gift,” Fowler added, “I personally visited the International Learning Center and experienced firsthand the joy and excitement of our missionaries preparing to be sent. I was both humbled and proud. Humbled by those willing to sacrifice so deeply for the sake of the gospel, and proud to know they were being sent through the obedient support of Southern Baptists.

“Thank you, Missouri Baptists, for making this gift possible! Our missionaries deserve our very best, and I’m certain they will deeply appreciate your generosity and faithful support.”

IMB President Paul Chitwood also expressed his gratitude to Missouri Baptists for their support.

“I am incredibly grateful for the leadership of MBC executive director, Dr. Wes Fowler, members of the (MBC executive) board, and all Missouri Baptists for partnering with us to renovate missionary housing at the International Learning Center,” Chitwood told The Pathway. “Generations of Southern Baptist missionary families who reside in that housing will know that Missouri Baptists are holding the ropes for them as MBC has yet again proven their commitment to getting the Good News to the ends of the earth and doing so by ensuring that Southern Baptist missionaries are fully trained and well cared for as they take the gospel on our behalf.”

To learn more about the IMB, visit https://www.imb.org/.