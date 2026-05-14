Southwest Baptist University launches new doctoral degree in organizational leadership

BOLIVAR – Southwest Baptist University continues to expand its portfolio of academic programs, with a new Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership launching for the Fall 2026 semester.

The university has offered a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership since 2012, and it has been a critical program for Southwest Missouri and beyond for training administrators and other leaders in the field of education.

The new degree will broaden the scope of SBU’s Christ-centered leadership training. Leaders from any discipline will benefit from the curriculum that is designed to prepare them to develop strategic initiatives and solve organizational problems. Graduates will be equipped to step into executive and other senior leadership roles in corporate, non-profit, government, and education sectors.

“SBU has trained professionals to be servant leaders in a global society for decades, and this expansion of our Doctor of Education portfolio continues that great tradition while adapting to the rapid changes happening in the organizations of today,” said Dr. Troy Bethards, Dean of the Plaster College of Business and the College of Professional Programs.

There will be two tracks available: One focused generally on organizational leadership and another with a focus on non-profit leadership. Students will be able to count up to 12 hours of applicable master’s level credit toward the credit requirements of the doctoral program.

Examples of course titles include Applied AI for Problem Solving, Ethics & Critical Thinking in Business Administration, Strategic Thinking, and Developing Dynamic Teams. Students will learn principles of these topics and ways to apply them in the careers, all while understanding them through a Christian worldview.

Each student will be required to complete a Directed Research Project in which they are asked to present a proposal and a final defense of the work before a committee. The first hearing allows students to present and justify the proposed study and the final hearing asks students to verify, explain, and justify findings of the intensive directed research project.

Professionals interested in applying for the Fall 2026 semester can call the Office of Admissions at 417-327-5556.