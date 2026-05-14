MBU celebrates 609 graduates

ST. CHARLES (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University celebrated its 54th Commencement on May 5, 2026, at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo., conferring degrees to 609 graduates across undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs.

St. Louis media personality and former Special Lecturer for Broadcast Media Tim Ezell delivered the commencement address, offering encouragement to graduates as they step into their next chapters. His remarks emphasized resilience, faith and choosing to live a joy-filled life.

“Don’t miss out on joy by chasing happiness,” Ezell said. “Happiness is an emotion that comes and goes, but you can choose joy.”

During the ceremony, the University also recognized excellence in teaching by naming Dr. Robin Murray the 2026 Distinguished Professor. Murray is associate dean of Undergraduate Nursing and associate professor of Nursing. She was honored for her commitment to student growth and the integration of faith and learning in the classroom.

MBU President Dr. Keith Ross reflected on the significance of the occasion and the character of the graduating class.

“Commencement is one of the most joyous occasions in the life of this University,” Ross said. “This class has grown not only in knowledge and skill but in wisdom, character and spiritual maturity.”

Missouri Baptist University is a private, Christ-centered institution in St. Louis committed to academic excellence and the integration of faith and learning. MBU prepares students to serve in a global and culturally diverse society through undergraduate, graduate and online programs.