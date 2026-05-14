Hannibal-LaGrange awards founder’s scholarships to two incoming students

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University recently announced that it two incoming students have been awarded the prestigious Founder’s Scholarship, the highest academic award offered at HLGU. These students are Keegan Gudde of Plattsburg, Mo., and Ethan Briggs of Hannibal, Mo.

The Founder’s Scholarship is a full tuition award that recognizes outstanding academic achievement, proven leadership, and a commitment to excellence.

Gudde is the son of Caleb and Jayme Gudde and the older brother to Molly and Kemper. A graduate of Plattsburg High School, he has been actively involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, baseball, and the National Honor Society. He is also a member of First Baptist Church in Plattsburg. At HLGU, he plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

Gudde shared that his decision to attend Hannibal-LaGrange was rooted in the sense of belonging he experienced during his visit. “I chose HLGU because of how welcomed I felt on campus by the coaches, staff, and students. It felt like a home away from home. I am excited to grow my faith at HLGU while being surrounded and supported by like-minded people,” he said.

HLGU Assistant Director of Admissions Scott Douglas expressed enthusiasm about Gudde joining the university community. “Keegan is going to add so much to our campus community. He will represent HLGU very well through athletics, academics, and community service. Keegan represents everything Hannibal-LaGrange University aspires to be—fully devoted to Christ, and sincere in his love for family, community, and improving every room he enters. We are fortunate to have him joining us at HLGU.”

Briggs plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration at Hannibal-LaGrange University. He is actively involved in local worship teams in Hannibal and enjoys working out, as well as playing guitar and piano. He attends Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal and has already made an impact on campus through.

Briggs shared that his decision to attend HLGU was influenced by its Christ-centered mission. “I chose HLGU for its Christian worldview and its strong Christian community of students and faculty,” he said.

Matt Babcock, admissions counselor at HLGU, spoke highly of Briggs and his connection to the university. “Ethan is someone that seems to have a huge heart to connect with what God is doing here at HLGU. He plays in the worship band already and he has a footprint on campus already while he was a dual credit student.”

Founder’s Scholars at Hannibal-LaGrange University have the opportunity to fully engage in campus life through participation in athletics, fine arts, and the honors community, all while pursuing academic excellence. The scholarship is awarded through a competitive process that includes academic qualifications, a leadership essay, and an on-campus interview experience.