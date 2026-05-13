If we’re honest, it’s been a difficult month for Missouri Baptists. The tragic and untimely death of Missouri Baptist Children’s Home President Juston Gates was felt statewide. As Chairman of the MBC Executive Committee, Wesley Vance, so eloquently stated at the memorial service, Juston was a force. A force of compassion and care, a force of grace and goodness, a force of gospel proclamation, and a force of passion and perseverance.

I was on the search committee that called Juston to serve as president of the Children’s Home (MBCH). I distinctly remember Juston explaining how in a previous law enforcement role, he was required to remove children from unsafe homes – a responsibility that was always difficult and tragic, yet necessary. With sincere emotion, he continued to explain how excited he would be to reunite families, strengthen families, and love and support families through the ministries of MBCH.

In law enforcement, he was surrounded by a great deal of suffering and pain. In his role as president of MBCH, his passion was to provide hope and healing through the power of the gospel.

Since the accident, a passage that has surfaced more than once is Philippians 1:21. Paul famously states, “For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” These are interesting and powerful words for sure, and words I’m confident Juston believed and unapologetically preached. I also believe these words represent his life rather well.

To know Juston was to know a man who exemplified the statement, “to live is Christ.” As a pastor/preacher, he unashamedly proclaimed Christ. As a professor, he taught others to love, follow, and proclaim Christ. And as the president of MBCH, he wanted to be the hands and feet of Christ to the most vulnerable among us.

Maybe the more difficult part of the passage is the phrase “to die is gain.” We know this statement is true theologically, but emotionally death certainly feels more like a loss. This is why the gospel has never been based on feelings alone. Our feelings, though oftentimes powerful, are not always correct. If the Word of God proclaims that “to die is gain,” let me assure you that God’s Word is accurate.

One might sincerely ask, “In Christ, if to die is gain, what exactly do we gain?” I believe this is a wonderful question to briefly consider.

In Christ, we gain complete restoration. 1 Corinthians 15:42 – “The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; It is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body.” Although it may be difficult to know exactly what we’ll look like in glory, we know with certainty we’ll be completely restored.

In Christ, we gain true freedom. Imagine the beauty of experiencing complete freedom from suffering, pain, difficulty, and even death. Revelation 21:4 states, “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” In glory, we’ll gain freedom from all that has been stained and marred by sin.

In Christ, we gain everlasting fellowship. I believe we’ll fellowship for all eternity with those who trusted Jesus as the Messiah for the forgiveness of their sins. Most importantly, though, we’ll fellowship with the very One who saved and redeemed us – we’ll fellowship with Jesus!

Last, I believe all who are in Christ will gain heaven – a place of eternal rest and worship. We’ll truly rest without stress, fear, anxiety, or concern, and we’ll experience worship like never before.

As Paul proclaimed, “to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” We must believe and embrace these words. While we live, let us strive to live for the Lord! When we die, may we gain the reward Christ purchased on our behalf.

I will miss my brother in Christ, Juston Gates, but I’m thankful he’s with Jesus experiencing firsthand the realty of “to die is gain.”